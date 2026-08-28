Is Josh Jacobs going to jail? Latest update after Packers RB is formally charged

When Josh Jacobs was arrested in May over preliminary domestic abuse allegations, he was released the following day without facing formal charges at the time.

Josh Jacobs has now been formally charged, roughly three months after the alleged altercation involving his girlfriend. (Getty Images via AFP)

That changed Thursday, however, as ESPN reported that the Packers running back has now been formally charged, roughly three months after the alleged altercation involving his girlfriend.

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The 28-year-old Packers running back now faces two misdemeanor charges, battery and criminal damage to property, according to Wisconsin court records.

Is Josh Jacobs going to jail?

The newly filed charges mean Jacobs could face legal penalties if he is convicted, including the possibility of jail time.

ESPN report mentioned that the criminal complaint states that both offenses are classified as Class A misdemeanor. A conviction on either charge can carry a maximum penalty of up to $10,000 in fines, as much as nine months in prison, or both, under Wisconsin law.

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{{^usCountry}} Jacobs is set to make his first court appearance on Nov. 17 as the legal proceedings stemming from his offseason arrest move forward. Jacobs faced five initial counts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jacobs is set to make his first court appearance on Nov. 17 as the legal proceedings stemming from his offseason arrest move forward. Jacobs faced five initial counts {{/usCountry}}

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The Packers running back was arrested on May 26 after Hobart/Lawrence Police responded to a reported disturbance involving Jacobs earlier that morning.

He was initially booked into Brown County Jail on five counts. The allegations included felony strangulation, as well as misdemeanor charges related to assault, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and victim intimidation.

The case originated from a May 23 incident that prompted police to respond to a residence. Jacobs' bond was set at $1,350.

He was released the next day and has denied the allegations through his attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, in a statement obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Jacobs faces potential NFL discipline

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Meanwhile, the NFL is conducting its own investigation, meaning Jacobs could also face league discipline independent of the criminal case.

"We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement.

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The NFL has discretion over whether to issue any suspension before the 2026 season begins or wait until the legal proceedings develop further.

Also read | Is Josh Jacobs suspended? Packers GM reveals plan amid potential ban for star RB; ‘in case that happens’

Under the league's Collective Bargaining Agreement and personal conduct policy, a first violation involving domestic violence can carry a minimum six-game suspension.