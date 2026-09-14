Is Josh Jacobs playing this year? What happened to Packers RB and why is he on the Commissioner’s Exempt List?

The Green Bay Packers begin their 2026 season against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, but they will do so without star running back Josh Jacobs.

Why is Josh Jacobs unavailable?

Josh Jacobs will not be available for Week 1 game against the Minnesota Vikings. (AP Photo)

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Jacobs will not be available for Week 1 at U.S. Bank Stadium as he remains on the NFL's Commissioner Exempt List following his recent legal issues. The designation prevents him from practicing or playing while the league continues to review his case.

Why was Jacobs on the Commissioner's Exempt List?

The 28-year-old was formally charged last month with two misdemeanors, battery and criminal damage to property, according to Wisconsin court records. He later appeared in Brown County Court on Sept. 10 and pleaded no contest to both charges.

Jacobs was convicted on the battery charge and fined $1,000, while the court accepted a deferred judgment agreement on the criminal damage to property charge.

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{{^usCountry}} "I fully understand the seriousness of the situation, and I take full responsibility," Jacobs said during the hearing. As a result, his status has not changed, leaving Green Bay without one of its most important offensive players to open the season. What is the Commissioner Exempt List? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I fully understand the seriousness of the situation, and I take full responsibility," Jacobs said during the hearing. As a result, his status has not changed, leaving Green Bay without one of its most important offensive players to open the season. What is the Commissioner Exempt List? {{/usCountry}}

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The NFL's Commissioner Exempt List is a form of temporary paid leave used when a player is involved in serious off-field legal or personal matters that are still being reviewed.

Players on the list continue receiving their salary and benefits but cannot practice, play in games or participate in regular team activities at the facility. Placement on the list is not considered a final disciplinary decision and serves as an administrative measure while the NFL reviews the situation.

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Once the investigation is complete, the league can either clear the player to return or impose further discipline, including a suspension.

Will Jacobs face suspension?

The NFL has not yet announced whether Jacobs will be suspended or how many games he could miss. However, the league's Collective Bargaining Agreement and personal conduct policy provide guidelines for potential discipline in domestic violence cases.

Also read | Is Josh Jacobs suspended? Packers GM reveals plan amid potential ban for star RB; ‘in case that happens’

A first violation under the NFL's domestic violence policy can result in a minimum six-game suspension. Following Jacobs' plea, the league could remove him from the Commissioner Exempt List and issue a formal suspension instead.

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While no decision has been announced, a six-game ban remains the standard disciplinary benchmark under the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement for such cases.