Is Max Fried injured? Yankees reveals latest status ahead of Orioles clash tonight

The New York Yankees will face the Baltimore Orioles on Monday as they try to regain their momentum after dropping their previous series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

New York placed left-hander Max Fried on the 15-day injured list. (AP Photo)

However, the Yankees issued a concerning injury update before Monday night’s matchup, with one of their key starting pitchers set to miss time.

Is Max Fried injured?

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New York placed left-hander Max Fried on the 15-day injured list because of a bone bruise in his left elbow.

The move was made retroactive to Friday, which was the last time Fried took the mound, when he faced the Seattle Mariners in a 1-0 Yankees loss. He did not appear in New York’s series against the Blue Jays that followed.

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{{^usCountry}} This is not the first time Fried has dealt with the same elbow issue. Earlier this season, he missed more than two months after suffering an elbow injury caused by hyperextension rather than direct contact. Fried’s strong run interrupted {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is not the first time Fried has dealt with the same elbow issue. Earlier this season, he missed more than two months after suffering an elbow injury caused by hyperextension rather than direct contact. Fried’s strong run interrupted {{/usCountry}}

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The 32-year-old had made five starts since returning from the injured list on July 22, giving up only five runs across 24 2/3 innings while posting a 1.82 ERA.

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In his most recent outing against the Mariners, he completed five innings and surrendered one run on five hits and two walks while striking out four in the narrow defeat.

Yankees rotation faces major change

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Fried’s placement on the injured list came shortly after the Yankees announced that fellow veteran left-hander Carlos Rodón would return to the rotation Tuesday against Baltimore.

Rodón has been sidelined since July 3 because of left elbow inflammation. Fried had originally been scheduled to start the following day.

Fried still has return chance

With fewer than two months remaining in the regular season, questions will naturally arise over whether Fried will have enough time to return to the mound this year.

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Still, according to an Athletic report citing anonymous sources familiar with the situation, Fried’s season should not yet be considered finished.

Pitching depth tested

The Yankees would ideally like to have a postseason rotation featuring Cam Schlittler, Gerrit Cole and Fried.

Ultimately, the condition of the pitching staff, including Fried and Rodón, over the remainder of the regular season will play an important role in determining New York’s postseason strategy.

For the time being, Fried’s absence is expected to keep Will Warren in the Yankees’ rotation. Clarke Schmidt could also provide another option after continuing his recovery from Tommy John surgery.