Is Michael Jordan really leaving NBC’s NBA coverage after one season? Here’s what we know so far

Michael Jordan’s latest stint in basketball media could be coming to an end after only one season.

Is Jordan really leaving NBC?

Jordan is not expected to return to NBC Sports’ NBA coverage. (Getty Images via AFP)

Jordan is not expected to return to NBC Sports’ NBA coverage for the upcoming season, according to Front Office Sports.

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The outlet did not provide a specific reason for the reported decision, although it noted that Jordan could still change his mind.

"Michael Jordan is not expected to return to NBC Sports’s NBA coverage," Front Office Sports reported.

The potential departure is not entirely surprising given how limited Jordan’s role was during NBC’s first season back broadcasting NBA games. Despite being introduced as a major addition to the network’s coverage, the six-time NBA champion rarely appeared on screen.

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{{^usCountry}} For now, reports suggest Jordan will not be part of NBC’s NBA coverage next season, although his decision is not necessarily final. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For now, reports suggest Jordan will not be part of NBC’s NBA coverage next season, although his decision is not necessarily final. {{/usCountry}}

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As with much surrounding Jordan’s media appearances, there remains a possibility that he could change his mind.

Jordan joined NBC for NBA Return

Before the 2025-26 season, NBC Sports announced Michael Jordan as a “special on-air contributor” as the network prepared to return to NBA broadcasting after a 23-year absence.

Bringing in Jordan was viewed as a major move for NBC, particularly because the network had been closely associated with his Chicago Bulls dynasty during its dominant run in the 1990s. NBC aired all six of Jordan’s championships with the Bulls during that era.

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The move also marked Jordan’s most prominent basketball-related television role since The Last Dance, the 2020 documentary series that chronicled the Bulls’ championship years.

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NBC had hoped Jordan’s presence would provide a major boost to its NBA coverage. The network also secured exclusive interviews with the basketball legend ahead of his on-air debut.

Jordan rarely appeared live

The excitement surrounding Jordan’s return to television quickly faded for some viewers once it became clear that he would not regularly appear on live broadcasts.

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Rather than joining NBC’s studio coverage or providing real-time analysis during games, Jordan participated in a pre-recorded interview with NBC broadcaster Mike Tirico. Segments from that conversation were then distributed throughout the NBA season.

The series, titled “MJ’s insights to excellence,” focused less on individual games and more on Jordan’s broader approach to basketball and his career.

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Tirico asked Jordan about topics such as load management and the mindset that shaped his playing career, giving viewers a glimpse into how one of basketball’s most accomplished stars approached the sport.

Limited role disappointed fans

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While Jordan’s reputation and rarity in the media initially generated considerable excitement, his limited involvement ultimately left some NBA fans underwhelmed.

The 63-year-old has generally maintained a low profile when it comes to discussing basketball publicly, which made his return to NBA television particularly intriguing.

However, the format of his NBC role meant viewers received only occasional pre-recorded commentary rather than the regular analysis many had anticipated.