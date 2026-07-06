Is Neymar injured? Know reason why Brazil star is not playing against Norway in the World Cup

Brazil are set to face Norway in their FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Neymar Jr. has not been named in the starting lineup and will begin the match on the bench against Norway. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)

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Yet, one topic that has continued to dominate discussions among football fans and Brazilian supporters throughout the tournament is Neymar's role in the squad.

Once again, the 34-year-old has not been named in the starting lineup and will begin the match on the bench against Erling Haaland and company.

The decision comes despite Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti previously hinting that Neymar could feature alongside Vinícius Júnior for the entire match.

“Neymar can play 90 minutes and he can play with Vinicius Jr. I think they will play together,” he had said.

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{{^usCountry}} Those comments had raised expectations among supporters that ‘The Prince’ would make his first start of the tournament. Instead, Neymar will once again have to wait for his opportunity from the sidelines. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Those comments had raised expectations among supporters that ‘The Prince’ would make his first start of the tournament. Instead, Neymar will once again have to wait for his opportunity from the sidelines. {{/usCountry}}

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However, his place on the bench suggests the decision is likely tactical rather than being related to any injury or fitness concern.

If required, Neymar is expected to be introduced later in the second half, where his experience and creativity could provide Brazil with a crucial spark when it matters most.

This story is being updated.