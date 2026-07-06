Is Neymar Jr. retiring? Brazil star cries after Round of 16 exit vs Norway; teammates console

Neymar Jr's selection by Carlo Ancelotti for Brazil's 2026 FIFA World Cup divided opinions both in Brazil and among Brazil fans around the world. Though his appearances were limited and were only from the bench, he seemed to be the most dejected as Brazil's World Cup dream was cut short by Norway in New Jersey on Sunday, July 5.

Raphina consoles a crying Neymar Jr after Brazil's Round of 16 exit from the FIFA World Cup against Norway on July 5, (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)

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A dejected Neymar Jr., who scored a late penalty to get his country a face-saving 1-2 score line against Erling Haaland and co., was emotional after the final whistle as his teammates consoled him. The outpouring of emotions led many to ask: Is retirement next in the cards for the 34-year-old?

Despite being 34, Neymar Jr's best years are far behind him. His selection in Brazil's 26-man squad was a surprise, and it is unlikely that he will play for the country in the next World Cup. However, even if it is widely assumed that the 2026 World Cup was Neymar Jr.'s last, he has not announced his retirement from football.

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{{^usCountry}} He is likely to continue to feature for Brazilian club Santos as the team prepares for the next 2026-27 season. Neymar Jr made some important contributions to the team's performance last season, and they will likely turn to his magic again in the upcoming season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He is likely to continue to feature for Brazilian club Santos as the team prepares for the next 2026-27 season. Neymar Jr made some important contributions to the team's performance last season, and they will likely turn to his magic again in the upcoming season. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Haaland brace knocks Brazil out as Norway storm into FIFA World Cup quarterfinals

Here's a video of Neymar Jr. breaking down after the final whistle against Norway.

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Sunday's exit means this is one of Brazil's worst FIFA World Cup performances as the team failed to secure a quarter-final match up for the first time since 1990.

The Latin American giants, four-time World Cup winners, had chances aplenty throughout the game. It included a Bruno Guimarães penalty in the 14th minute which Norwegian goalie Ørjan Nyland saved.

Reacting on SportsTV, former Brazil midfielder, Felipe Melo, called Shnday a “very sad night” for Brazilians. “Brazil are paying the price for a shameful cycle," Melo said. "It goes back to former presidents, who didn't understand football or management at all.”

"In the Bible, it says that we reap what we sow. We are reaping what we planted during this horrible World Cup cycle.”

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Also read: Who is Erling Haaland’s girlfriend? Everything to know about his relationship with Isabel Haugseng Johansen

'We Deserved To Win': Carlo Ancelotti

Despite Brazil's "sad" exit from the FIFA World Cup on Sunday, coach Carlo Ancelotti thought that their performance was not bad. Speaking to the media after the game, Ancelotti called Brazil's World Cup campaign, "not exceptional...but a good one."

"I also think that in today's match we deserved to win," Ancelotti said. "When you go through a moment like this, you have to think that the loss is the beginning of a new adventure, and a new season."

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"We must continue to work and improve and find new ideas. I believe that this loss is not the end, but the beginning of a new cycle."

With the shock exit, questions have only escalated about Carlo Ancelotti and his squad selection for the FIFA 2026 World Cup. Ancelotti signed a four-year contract extension with Brazil in May 2026 which would keep him as the coach of the team till the next World Cup in 2030.