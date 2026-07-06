Is Neymar Jr. retiring? Brazil star cries after Round of 16 exit vs Norway; teammates console

Neymar Jr's selection by Carlo Ancelotti for Brazil's 2026 FIFA World Cup divided opinions both in Brazil and among Brazil fans around the world. Though his appearances were limited and were only from the bench, he seemed to be the most dejected as Brazil's World Cup dream was cut short by Norway in New Jersey on Sunday, July 5. Raphina consoles a crying Neymar Jr after Brazil's Round of 16 exit from the FIFA World Cup against Norway on July 5, (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)

A dejected Neymar Jr., who scored a late penalty to get his country a face-saving 1-2 score line against Erling Haaland and co., was emotional after the final whistle as his teammates consoled him. The outpouring of emotions led many to ask: Is retirement next in the cards for the 34-year-old?

Despite being 34, Neymar Jr's best years are far behind him. His selection in Brazil's 26-man squad was a surprise, and it is unlikely that he will play for the country in the next World Cup. However, even if it is widely assumed that the 2026 World Cup was Neymar Jr.'s last, he has not announced his retirement from football.

He is likely to continue to feature for Brazilian club Santos as the team prepares for the next 2026-27 season. Neymar Jr made some important contributions to the team's performance last season, and they will likely turn to his magic again in the upcoming season.

Also read: Haaland brace knocks Brazil out as Norway storm into FIFA World Cup quarterfinals

Here's a video of Neymar Jr. breaking down after the final whistle against Norway.