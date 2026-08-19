Is Sabrina Ionescu injured? Will Liberty star play against Chicago Sky tonight?

The New York Liberty will meet the Chicago Sky on Tuesday night, looking to make it three consecutive victories.

Sabrina Ionescu missed New York’s previous game because of a foot injury. (Getty Images via AFP)

Much of the attention, however, will be on the availability of Liberty star guard Sabrina Ionescu and whether she will be able to return to the court.

Is Sabrina Ionescu injured?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ionescu missed New York’s previous game because of a foot injury she sustained during the team’s Aug. 13 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks. The latest update, though, provides a boost for the Liberty, as she has been cleared to return against the Sky on Tuesday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Ionescu was officially listed as available on New York’s injury report for the matchup, indicating that she is in line to play. What happened to Ionescu? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ionescu was officially listed as available on New York’s injury report for the matchup, indicating that she is in line to play. What happened to Ionescu? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

She initially left the game against Los Angeles after hurting her foot but was able to return and finish the contest. She ended the game with a team-high 20 points, along with three rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes.

Also read | Why did WNBA subreddit block Sophie Cunningham's name? Reddit controversy explained

The 28-year-old guard dealt with injury concerns earlier in the season but has otherwise remained available for the Liberty in recent weeks. She has appeared in 23 games this season, averaging just over 30 minutes per contest.

Ionescu enjoys strong seventh season

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ionescu is putting up 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 42.1% from the field, 32.2% from three-point range and 90.2% from the free-throw line.

Selected No. 1 overall by New York in the 2020 WNBA Draft, Ionescu is currently in her seventh season in the league. She played a key role in helping the Liberty capture the first championship in franchise history during the 2024 season.

Liberty injury report

Although Ionescu is expected to return to the lineup, New York will still be missing two important contributors against the Sky. Satou Sabally and Leonie Fiebich have both been ruled out of Tuesday’s matchup.

Liberty push for playoffs

New York enters Tuesday’s matchup with a 22-14 record after earning a road victory over the Connecticut Sun on Sunday afternoon. The Liberty currently sit sixth in the WNBA standings, making every remaining win increasingly important as teams compete for playoff positioning.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read | What are the WNBA eligibility rules? Task Force fails to define ‘woman’ after Enes Kanter Freedom’s draft declaration

Chicago, meanwhile, comes into the game with a 13-22 record after beating the Seattle Storm on the road Sunday evening.