Is Sato joining G2 Esports before 2027 VALORANT Champions Tour? Latest report hints at Leviatán exit

Eduardo “Sato” Nagahama could be on his way out of Leviatán, with reports linking the Brazilian Duelist with a move to G2 Esports ahead of the 2027 VALORANT Champions Tour season.

G2 Esports and Sato are reportedly looking to team up for the 2027 season. (X @G2esports)

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According to Sheep Esports, G2 and Sato are reportedly planning to work together once the 2027 offseason transfer window opens. Neither side has officially confirmed the reported move, however, and Sato himself has not publicly addressed the situation. There is currently no official announcement from G2 Esports or Leviatán.

Is Sato joining G2 Esports?

According to the report, G2 Esports and Sato are looking to team up for the 2027 season when the offseason window officially opens. Should the reported deal materialize, the Brazilian Duelist is expected to replace Andrej “babybay” Francisty on the roster.

G2 have yet to finalize their fifth player, with Alexander “jawgemo” Mor still among the names being considered for the position. His future with the project has not been completely decided.

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Sato is projected to fill an aggressive role, with the Duelist position appearing to be the most likely fit. However, it remains unclear which member of the current lineup would be removed to accommodate his arrival.

Leviatán core could follow Sato

Sato’s reported move would potentially be part of a much larger connection between G2 and Leviatán.

Leviatán in-game leader kiNgg has also been linked with G2, while current G2 IGL valyn is widely expected to leave the organization, mentioned a Spilled report.

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If both reported moves happen, G2 could bring in a significant portion of Leviatán’s leadership and offensive talent. The roster combination most frequently mentioned consists of Sato, kiNgg, leaf and trent, with the fifth position still undecided.

G2 and Leviatán prepare for Champions

The transfer reports come shortly before VALORANT Champions Shanghai, which is scheduled to take place in China from October 24 through November 18 as the final tournament of the season. G2 Esports qualified for the event as the fourth seed from the Americas region.

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Their international campaign in 2026 began with a second-place finish at Americas Kickoff, which secured the organization a place at Masters Santiago despite G2 competing in the North American VALORANT scene.

G2 eventually finished just outside the podium at the event after losing to Paper Rex in the lower bracket.