Is Satou Sabally playing against the Storm today? Liberty injury report ahead of Seattle showdown

The New York Liberty return to Barclays Center on Monday night to take on the Seattle Storm after improving to 17-13 with a road victory over the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday.

Satou Sabally has not played since late June, when she exited the Liberty's matchup against the Las Vegas Aces. (Getty Images via AFP)

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However, one major question surrounding the matchup concerns the availability of one of the team's biggest offseason additions.

Is Satou Sabally playing today?

Satou Sabally will once again be unavailable for New York as she continues to recover under the WNBA's concussion protocol. The Liberty forward has appeared in just 13 of the team's 30 games this season and has made only five starts.

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{{^usCountry}} The 28-year-old has not played since late June, when she exited the Liberty's matchup against the Las Vegas Aces. She remains sidelined for Monday's contest against Seattle. Liberty coach shared update earlier {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 28-year-old has not played since late June, when she exited the Liberty's matchup against the Las Vegas Aces. She remains sidelined for Monday's contest against Seattle. Liberty coach shared update earlier {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, on Friday, July 17, Liberty head coach Chris DeMarco provided an update on Sabally's recovery but stopped short of offering a timeline for her return.

"She's starting to feel better. There's no timetable (for her return)," DeMarco said. "(It will) definitely be after All-Star. She's progressing right now. We'll get her back on the court and go from there," he added.

What happened to Satou Sabally?

Sabally's injury occurred on June 23 during New York's 87-76 victory over the Las Vegas Aces. The Liberty forward exited the game after taking an elbow to the face from Aces forward NaLyssa Smith while battling for a rebound with 5:31 left in the opening quarter.

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Officials assessed Sabally with a loose-ball foul on the play. She remained on the floor briefly, took off her protective glasses and held her head before getting up under her own power.

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Before her latest absence, Sabally had appeared in 13 games this season, averaging 10.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 45.9% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc.

Sabally's previous concussion battle

The Liberty forward has also dealt with concussion issues in the past.

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During Game 3 of the 2025 WNBA Finals, while playing for the Phoenix Mercury, Sabally suffered a concussion after her head collided with the knee of Aces forward Kierstan Bell as she chased an offensive rebound.

Also read: Why is Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton suspended? Inside the Fever game incident that led to WNBA disciplining

The injury brought her season to an early end, and lingering concussion symptoms also forced her to miss the second season of Unrivaled.

Leonie Fiebich also sidelined

In addition to Sabally, the Liberty will also be without Leonie Fiebich for Monday's matchup against the Seattle Storm. Fiebich has been ruled out because of a left foot injury.

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