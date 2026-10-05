Is Taylor Swift at Chiefs vs Raiders game today? Latest from Allegiant Stadium

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders today at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The game is scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

Is Taylor Swift at the Chiefs vs Raiders game?

Singer Taylor Swift watches the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Getty Images via AFP)

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So far, there have been no reliable reports or confirmed sightings of Taylor Swift at Allegiant Stadium.

Swift has mostly attended Chiefs home games at Arrowhead Stadium in recent seasons. Her absence from road games has become more noticeable, so there is currently no indication that she will be in Las Vegas for Sunday’s matchup.

Taylor Swift’s Chiefs appearances in 2026

Week 1 — September 14: Swift attended Kansas City’s home opener against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium. She watched from a suite with Tom Cruise and family members. It was her first Chiefs game since marrying Travis Kelce.

Week 2 — September 20: Swift was back at Arrowhead for the Chiefs’ Sunday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. She was seen in the suite with her parents and celebrated after Kelce scored a touchdown.

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{{^usCountry}} Week 3 — September 27: Swift did not attend Kansas City’s road game against the Miami Dolphins. She was in Los Angeles for the MTV Video Music Awards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Week 3 — September 27: Swift did not attend Kansas City’s road game against the Miami Dolphins. She was in Los Angeles for the MTV Video Music Awards. {{/usCountry}}

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Chiefs depth chart vs Raiders

Offense

QB: Patrick Mahomes, Justin Fields

RB: Kenneth Walker III, Emmett Johnson, Brashard Smith

WR: Rashee Rice, Jalen Royals

WR: Xavier Worthy, Nikko Remigio / Cyrus Allen

WR: Tyquan Thornton

TE: Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Jake Briningstool

LT: Kahlil Benson, Jaylon Moore

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LG: Kingsley Suamataia, Mike Caliendo

C: Creed Humphrey, Hunter Nourzad

RG: Trey Smith, Mike Caliendo

RT: Jaylon Moore / Kahlil Benson

Defense

LDE: George Karlaftis, Ashton Gillotte

DT: Chris Jones, Peter Woods

DT: Khyiris Tonga, Bryson Eason

RDE: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, R. Mason Thomas

LB: Drue Tranquill

MLB: Nick Bolton, Jack Cochrane

LB: Jeffrey Bassa, Cole Christiansen

CB: Nohl Williams, Chris Roland-Wallace

SS: Chamarri Conner, Jaden Hicks

FS: Alohi Gilman, Xavier Nwankpa

CB: Mansoor Delane, Kristian Fulton

NB: L’Jarius Sneed

Special Teams

K: Harrison Butker

P: Matt Araiza

LS: James Winchester

Returns: Nikko Remigio

Key Inactives: Josh Simmons (LT), Jared Wiley (TE), Diego Pounds (OT), Jack Pyburn (DE), Jadon Canady (DB), Garrett Nussmeier (3rd QB)

Raiders depth chart vs Chiefs

Offense

QB: Kirk Cousins, Fernando Mendoza

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RB: Ashton Jeanty, Mike Washington Jr., Dylan Laube

WR: Jalen Nailor, Malik Benson

WR: Tre Tucker, Dareke Young / Cody White

TE: Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer, Ian Thomas

LT: Kolton Miller, Charles Grant

LG: Spencer Burford, Bryce Cabeldue

C: Tyler Linderbaum

RG: Caleb Rogers

RT: DJ Glaze, Trey Zuhn III

FB: Connor Heyward

Defense

DE: Maxx Crosby, Malcolm Koonce

DT: Tonka Hemingway / Adam Butler, Folorunso Fatukasi, Thomas Booker IV

EDGE: Kwity Paye, Patrick Johnson

LB: Nakobe Dean, Tommy Eichenberg

LB: Quay Walker, Cody Lindenberg

CB: Eric Stokes, Jermod McCoy

CB: Hezekiah Masses / Darien Porter

NB: Taron Johnson

SS: Jeremy Chinn, Dalton Johnson

FS: Treydan Stukes, Isaiah Pola-Mao

Special Teams

K: Matt Gay

P: AJ Cole

LS: Alex Ward

Returns: Dylan Laube / Malik Benson

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Key Inactives: Jackson Powers-Johnson (G/C), Jonah Laulu (DT), Darrell Luter Jr. (CB), Tristin McCollum (S), Aidan O’Connell (3rd QB)