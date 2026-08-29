Is Taylor Swift at Chiefs vs Seahawks tonight? Latest amid Travis Kelce marriage ‘challenge’ reports

Taylor Swift did not have a confirmed appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks preseason finale, with no official announcement or verified sighting placing her at Arrowhead Stadium. The game was played in Kansas City on Friday, August 28, so “tonight” depends on the reader’s time zone. Swift has skipped Chiefs preseason games before, so her absence would not be unusual. The latest attention around her marriage to Travis Kelce comes from reports about their different work schedules, not a confirmed problem between the newlyweds. Page Six reported that the couple is settling into a new routine after their July 3 wedding.

Did Taylor Swift attend Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks?

FILE PHOTO: Sep 8, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce talk during the men’s singles final of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Robert Deutsch/Imagn Images/via REUTERS/File Photo (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

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The Chiefs hosted the Seahawks at Arrowhead Stadium for their final preseason game of 2026. The Chiefs’ official website confirmed it as their third and final preseason matchup.

There was no official confirmation from Swift, Kelce or the Chiefs that Swift would attend. No verified report available at publication confirmed she was in the stadium either. Swift’s presence at Chiefs games is closely followed, but preseason games are different.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said rookie quarterback Garrett Nussmeier would start, while several regular starters were not expected to play.

What is the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce marriage challenge?

The “marriage challenge” reports focus on how Swift and Kelce are handling two different work lives. Page Six reported that the couple spent much of the months before their wedding together and were “pretty much inseparable.”

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{{^usCountry}} Now, Kelce is focused on preparing for the NFL season with the Chiefs, while Swift is spending time on songwriting and new music. A source told Page Six, “They both still light up when they refer to each other as husband and wife, and there’s something really exciting and special about that for them.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Now, Kelce is focused on preparing for the NFL season with the Chiefs, while Swift is spending time on songwriting and new music. A source told Page Six, “They both still light up when they refer to each other as husband and wife, and there’s something really exciting and special about that for them.” {{/usCountry}}

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That does not point to a confirmed marital dispute. The report says they are adjusting to a new routine after the wedding.

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce having marriage problems?

There is currently no confirmed report that Swift and Kelce are facing a serious marriage problem. Recent reports describe a change in schedules, not a split.

Kelce has also spoken positively about the wedding. In August, he called it “the best night of my life” while speaking to reporters after a Chiefs practice.

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For now, Swift’s absence from the Chiefs-Seahawks preseason game should not be treated as proof of trouble in the marriage. Her attendance at regular-season games will be easier to judge once Kansas City begins its 2026 campaign on September 14 against the Denver Broncos.