Is Taylor Swift attending Chiefs vs Broncos tonight at Arrowhead? Latest update on Travis Kelce’s wife’s whereabouts

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos will meet at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night, with kickoff set for 8:15 pm ET. Beyond the AFC West rivalry, the matchup carries some added significance for Travis Kelce, who is set to take the field for the first time since marrying pop superstar Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift has frequently been spotted at Arrowhead since her relationship with Travis Kelce began. (Getty Images via AFP)

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That has naturally led to one question among fans: Could Swift be inside Arrowhead for Kelce’s first game of the season?

Is Taylor Swift attending Chiefs vs Broncos?

At this point, there has been no official confirmation that Swift will attend Kansas City’s Week 1 matchup. Earlier on Monday, 9News reporter Scotty Gange added to the speculation when he posted an X video that appeared to suggest Swift was already in Kansas City. The moment, however, turned out to be a joke, with Gange himself laughing off the idea that the video featured Swift.

Even without that video, there is plenty of reason for fans to wonder about her potential appearance. Swift has frequently been spotted at Arrowhead since her relationship with Kelce began, particularly when the Chiefs are playing at home. With Monday’s divisional matchup taking place in Kansas City, many fans are expecting—or at least hoping—to see her in the crowd supporting Kelce.

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Later in the game, the NFL confirmed Taylor Swift’s attendance as the broadcast cameras showed the pop star in the stands. Swift was seen chatting with another major Hollywood star, Tom Cruise, who was seated beside her at the game.

There is an interesting trend surrounding Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift when it comes to Chiefs-Broncos matchups. Kelce has generally produced strong numbers when Swift has been in the stands, although Denver has still managed to win one of those games.

Swift's presence and Broncos record

Swift has been publicly documented attending three meetings between Kansas City and Denver, with all three taking place at Arrowhead Stadium.

Her first appearance at a Chiefs-Broncos game was on October 12, 2023, when Kansas City secured a 19-8 win. Kelce was one of the standout performers that night, recording nine receptions for 124 yards.

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Swift was back at Arrowhead for the November 10, 2024 meeting, which turned into a dramatic finish. The Broncos held a 14-10 halftime lead and appeared to have an opportunity to steal the game with a late field goal. However, Kansas City blocked Wil Lutz's attempt as the clock expired, preserving a 16-14 victory.

Taylor Swift has been publicly documented attending three meetings between Kansas City and Denver.

Denver eventually got its win with Swift in attendance on Christmas Day 2025. The Broncos rallied to defeat the Chiefs 20-13 at Arrowhead.

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That leaves Denver with a 1-2 record in the three Chiefs-Broncos games Swift has attended. Of course, Swift's presence is not something that would influence Sean Payton's game plan. Still, the record offers little support for the idea that she has somehow been a "curse" for the Broncos.

Denver has won without Swift

There is also a notable gap in the history: Swift has never been publicly spotted attending a Chiefs-Broncos matchup in Denver. Some of Denver's most notable recent victories over Kansas City have also come without Swift at the stadium.

She was absent when the Broncos ended their 16-game losing streak against the Chiefs with a 24-9 win on October 29, 2023. Swift also reportedly did not attend Denver's 22-19 victory over Kansas City in November 2025.

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So, while Swift has been present for one Broncos victory over the Chiefs, Denver has also beaten Kansas City without her in the building. The numbers ultimately show that her presence has had no clear impact on the outcome of this rivalry.