Is Taylor Swift attending the Chiefs game today vs Rams? Here's what we know about Travis Kelce's wife's whereabouts

The Kansas City Chiefs opened their NFL preseason campaign Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams at Arrowhead Stadium.

Taylor Swift attended only Chiefs home games during the previous season (AFP)

While Chiefs fans were eager to see Travis Kelce back around the team, even if only from the sideline, another question surrounding the matchup was whether his wife, pop superstar Taylor Swift, would be in attendance.

Is Taylor Swift attending Chiefs vs Rams?

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Swift attended only Chiefs home games during the previous season, making Saturday’s preseason matchup a different situation. With the game carrying far less significance than a regular-season contest, her presence was already uncertain.

Adding to the speculation, Swift was recently spotted in London. That could indicate that she is currently away from Kansas City while Kelce and the Chiefs continue their preseason preparations, making her attendance at Arrowhead on Saturday unlikely.

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Swift and Kelce have had a particularly eventful summer after getting married at Madison Square Garden in New York City in July.

Kelce recalls his wedding night

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{{^usCountry}} Kelce recently reflected on his wedding and offseason adventures during a conversation with The Athletic at Chiefs training camp, as Kansas City prepared for its preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams at Arrowhead Stadium. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kelce recently reflected on his wedding and offseason adventures during a conversation with The Athletic at Chiefs training camp, as Kansas City prepared for its preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams at Arrowhead Stadium. {{/usCountry}}

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"Wedding was the best night of my life. I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and had fun with us. That's about all I really got from that night," Kelce said. "It was a crazy night. It was full of a lot of celebration. But (now) it's football, baby," the Chiefs star added.

Kelce’s busy offseason adventures

The 36-year-old had a packed offseason both alongside Swift and on his own.

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Among his ventures, Kelce became a part owner of the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers and also attended a playoff game at Madison Square Garden, an experience he described as a childhood dream.

Kelce leads Chiefs warmups

Now, though, Kelce has shifted his attention back to football and the Chiefs’ preparations for the new season.

He was present at Arrowhead for Saturday’s preseason matchup against the Rams and took an active role during warmups, even helping lead the team before kickoff.