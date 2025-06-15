'It doesn't bother me': Kyrie Irving reacts to Tracy McGrady's big claim on comparison with Jamaal Tinsley

Kyrie Irving has reacted to Tracy McGrady's big claim, where he compared the former NBA guard Jamaal Tinsley's handle to the Dallas Mavericks’ All-Star. The controversy arose after Tracy McGrady made the bold claim that Tinsley’s ball handling skills were even greater than Irving’s — a view that raised eyebrows across the league. “I don't think nobody had better handles than Jamaal Tinsley, even Kyrie,” McGrady said in a segment, adding a fresh twist to the ongoing debate about who stands out most when it comes to creativity with the ball in their hands. Kyrie Irving reacts to the big controversy.(Reuters)

Irving reacted to a comment in a subtle way during a Twitch stream. He made his thoughts clear, emphasising that he’s comfortable in his own skin and that comments like these do not diminish his confidence in his game.

"When I see an OG like (Tracy McGrady) come out and say 'I don't think nobody had better handles than Jamaal Tinsley, even Kyrie,' it doesn't bother me because I'm a mix of all the great players that came before me," Irving said.

The comparison also highlights a rich era in the NBA, when players like Tinsley, McGrady, and now Irving made ball handling a form of artistry. Each has a unique style, adding their own flavour and imagination to their drives and crossovers.

“You never know who’s watching you, you never know who’s going to be in a position to help you or give you that opportunity,” Irving said.“Just move with grace. It’s okay to be a kind person. You don’t have to be too cool to say what’s up to people. You don’t have to be too tough to get along with people. But honor yourself too. Balance that out.”

Irving tore his ACL in early March and is currently undergoing extensive recovery and rehabilitation. While the Dallas Mavericks’ All-Star guard is expected to make his comeback at some point next season, he’s likely to miss a significant portion of the campaign as he works his way back to full fitness.