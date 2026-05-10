‘Its Mike Vrabel’s baby…': Why Jason Whitlock made this bombshell Dianna Russini claim

The Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini scandal has taken another sudden turn. The latest bombshell comment came from sports columnist Jason Whitlock during an episode of Fearless with Jason Whitlock, where he discussed the now-viral boat cruise footage involving the NFL reporter and the New England Patriots head coach.

Viral Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini video

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel looks on during an NFL football practice, Saturday, May 9, 2026, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/CJ Gunther)(AP)

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The TMZ released a clip allegedly showed Vrabel and Russini together on a boat ride while the former Athletic reporter was reportedly seven months pregnant.

Jason Whitlock was quick to make explosive claim about boat ride footage While discussing the clip, he suggested he believed Russini was carrying Vrabel’s child during the outing.

“That’s gotta be Vrabel’s baby. Because no man is going to hang out with a seven/eight-month pregnant woman unless she’s carrying his baby,” Whitlock said.

He continued: “Again, when Vrabel is walking towards her or behind her or whatever, that picture right there, she turns around, and she’s pregnant. Again, just think for yourself as a man, if that’s not your baby, it’s like I’m doing a little secret rendezvous with a woman who’s carrying another man’s baby."

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{{^usCountry}} Former coach Jason Brown, who was alos a part of the show, interrupted Whitlock and responded: “That’s the walk of a baby daddy. I’m telling you as one.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Former coach Jason Brown, who was alos a part of the show, interrupted Whitlock and responded: “That’s the walk of a baby daddy. I’m telling you as one.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Whitlock later questioned whether the controversy could impact Vrabel’s future with the New England Patriots. “All right. Is that the walk of a guy that can continue to be the head coach of the New England Patriots?” Whitlock asked. Jason Brown says Vrabel should step away {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Whitlock later questioned whether the controversy could impact Vrabel’s future with the New England Patriots. “All right. Is that the walk of a guy that can continue to be the head coach of the New England Patriots?” Whitlock asked. Jason Brown says Vrabel should step away {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Brown also discussed the possible impact the controversy could have on Vrabel’s NFL coaching career. According to Whitlock’s social media post summarizing the discussion, Brown believed the situation had escalated to the point where resignation may be the best option for the Patriots coach. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Brown also discussed the possible impact the controversy could have on Vrabel’s NFL coaching career. According to Whitlock’s social media post summarizing the discussion, Brown believed the situation had escalated to the point where resignation may be the best option for the Patriots coach. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “@RealCoach_JB thinks the Mike Vrabel/Dianna Russini scandal has gotten to the point where Vrabel should resign. If he doesn’t get out now, he risks being fired in season and never coaching again because of this.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “@RealCoach_JB thinks the Mike Vrabel/Dianna Russini scandal has gotten to the point where Vrabel should resign. If he doesn’t get out now, he risks being fired in season and never coaching again because of this.” {{/usCountry}}

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The controversy originally erupted after Page Six published photos allegedly showing Vrabel and Russini holding hands and embracing in a swimming pool, sparking widespread speculation online.

Rumors surrounding Russini’s husband addressed

Amid the ongoing backlash, rumors also circulated online claiming Russini’s husband, Kevin Goldschmidt, had allegedly demanded a paternity test for their son.

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However, a source close to the couple reportedly denied those claims and stated that Goldschmidt had not requested any such test. The same source reportedly said the couple named their son Michael in honor of Russini’s brother.

Russini and Goldschmidt married in 2020 and share two sons together.

Silence from Kevin Goldschmidt fuels online reaction

While the controversy continues dominating NFL and entertainment headlines, Goldschmidt has largely remained silent publicly. That silence has triggered strong reactions online, with some NFL insiders and social media users criticizing him for not addressing the situation publicly.

Others have urged him to file for divorce amid the continued allegations and speculation.

Neither Vrabel nor Russini has publicly confirmed the affair allegations tied to the resurfaced photos and videos.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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