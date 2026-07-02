‘Just make sure…’: Ja Morant makes unusual request to Portland coach after move from Grizzlies

Ja Morant is set to begin a new chapter in his NBA career after spending seven seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, as the Portland Trail Blazers acquired the star guard on Monday in a move expected to significantly reshape the team's backcourt.

Ja Morant has already made an early request during his very first meeting with the Trail Blazers' head coach. (AP)

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Well, Morant already appears to be embracing the move.

In an interview with The Athletic, Portland Trail Blazers head coach Micah Nori shared details of his meeting with the 26-year-old in Columbia, offering insight into Morant's initial reaction and excitement about joining his new team.

Ja Morant’s early request to Portland coach

Interestingly, Morant has already made an early request during his very first meeting with the Trail Blazers' head coach, offering an immediate glimpse into his excitement about joining the franchise.

After meeting Ja Morant on Tuesday, head coach Micah Nori asked the newly acquired guard what he needed from him as he began this new chapter.

Morant's response made it clear where his immediate focus lies. According to Nori, the 26-year-old wasted no time embracing his new team.

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{{^usCountry}} “He just said, ‘Make sure I get some Trail Blazers gear as soon as possible so I can start wearing it,’” the Trail Blazers head coach told The Athletic. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He just said, ‘Make sure I get some Trail Blazers gear as soon as possible so I can start wearing it,’” the Trail Blazers head coach told The Athletic. {{/usCountry}}

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Nori also revealed that Morant is eager to begin his journey with the Trail Blazers and believes the franchise will benefit from a highly motivated star guard.

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“I think we are going to get the best version of Ja, I think we are going to get a motivated Ja,” Nori added.

Crowded backcourt awaits Morant

Morant's arrival gives Portland one of the NBA's deepest backcourts, with Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday, Scoot Henderson, and Shaedon Sharpe all expected to compete for significant playing time.

The crowded guard rotation has already sparked questions about how head coach Micah Nori will distribute minutes.

Another key talking point is how Morant and Lillard will fit alongside each other in the starting backcourt. Lillard is set to return after missing the entire previous season while recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

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With the veteran turning 36 before the season tips off, there are still questions about how quickly he can regain his previous form after such a serious injury.

Morant embraces fresh start

Morant spent seven seasons with the Grizzlies, averaging 22.4 points, 7.4 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game while emerging as one of the NBA's brightest young stars.

However, injuries and multiple suspensions limited him to just 79 games over the past three seasons, including only 20 appearances last year before a left elbow UCL sprain ended his campaign.

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Now, he gets a fresh start in Portland and appears to be embracing the opportunity. Recalling their conversation, Micah Nori said Morant told him, “You know, some things just happen for a reason.”