How does Ja Morant trade impacts Jaylen Brown's potential Portland move? NBA insider weighs in

Following the Morant deal, ESPN insider Shams Charania weighed in on whether Brown remains a realistic target for Portland and how the latest blockbuster trade could affect the franchise's pursuit of additional star talent.

At the same time, another star frequently linked to the Trail Blazers in trade speculation was Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics.

With Morant joining a guard rotation that already includes Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday, Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe, questions have emerged about how Portland plans to distribute minutes and balance its roster.

The Portland Trail Blazers made headlines on Monday by reportedly acquiring Ja Morant from the Memphis Grizzlies , a move that significantly reshapes their backcourt.

“(Ja Morant) was (the Blazers') big move as of right now. My understanding is they are not involved with Jaylen Brown,” Charania said on SportsCenter.

Boston's massive asking price League sources reportedly viewed the Portland Trail Blazers as a legitimate contender to pursue Jaylen Brown should the Boston Celtics decide to seriously entertain trade discussions.

However, reports indicate Boston has set an extremely high asking price for the All-Star forward. In some negotiations, the Celtics have reportedly sought a package that includes as many as four first-round draft picks.

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That steep valuation is not necessarily a sign that a trade is imminent. Rather, it reflects Boston's determination to maintain leverage and avoid appearing eager to move one of the franchise's cornerstone players.

MVP votes boost value Jaylen Brown's value around the league has grown for more than just his star status. During the 2025-26 season, he demonstrated that he could shoulder the responsibilities of a primary offensive option and still perform at an elite level.

According to NBC Sports Boston, Brown finished sixth in MVP voting, with the league's awards determined by a panel of 100 media members, as noted by NBA Communications. His performance helped reshape how he is viewed across the NBA.

Rather than being seen solely as an elite co-star alongside Jayson Tatum, Brown has increasingly earned recognition as a player capable of leading an offense himself.

He proved he could handle a larger workload, produce efficiently, and continue providing high-level impact on the defensive end.

Portland's biggest remaining question Meanwhile, Portland will have to figure out how Ja Morant and Damian Lillard can effectively share the backcourt.

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The situation is further complicated by Lillard's return from a ruptured Achilles injury, which sidelined him for the entirety of last season as he focused on recovery.