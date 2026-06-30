Ja Morant trade: NBA insider explains Grizzlies' desperation behind Trail Blazers move, draws Trae Young comparison

NBA reporter Evan Sidery suggested the Grizzlies had been eager to part ways with Morant as part of a broader rebuilding effort and to gain salary flexibility.

Following the reported deal, another NBA insider pointed to financial motivations as a major reason behind Memphis' willingness to move its franchise star.

The Memphis Grizzlies have reportedly agreed to send Ja Morant to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Jerami Grant and Kris Murray, according to ESPN insider Shams Charania.

Sidery tweeted on X, “The Grizzlies were desperate to offload Ja Morant as they begin a full-scale rebuild… Memphis ends up trading him to the Trail Blazers simply for matching salary, the exact concept the Hawks did with Trae Young.”

Tha NBA reporter drew parallels between the Grizzlies' decision to move Ja Morant and the circumstances surrounding Trae Young, suggesting both situations were driven largely by financial considerations.

Portland's crowded backcourt dilemma Portland's roster Portland's roster decisions may not be finished yet, especially given the logjam in the backcourt.

The Trail Blazers now have Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday, Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe and Ja Morant all competing for minutes, creating questions about how the rotation will ultimately take shape.

Another major storyline is how Morant and Lillard would coexist in the same backcourt. Lillard is preparing for a return after sitting out all of last season while recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

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The veteran guard will be 36 when the new campaign begins, and there is uncertainty surrounding his form following such a significant injury.

Morant's fall from stardom A separation between Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies had appeared increasingly likely for some time, making the reported trade far from unexpected.

Speculation about Morant's future intensified around the trade deadline, though Memphis ultimately kept him through the remainder of the season.

Selected second overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, Morant quickly emerged as one of the league's brightest young stars.

He helped lead the Grizzlies to three playoff appearances and played a key role in the franchise's 2022 postseason run, which included a series victory.

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However, recurring injuries and off-court controversies interrupted his rise. Morant was limited to just nine games during the 2023-24 season and then missed another 32 contests the following year.

Ja Morant's performance in the latest season His struggles continued last season, when he appeared in only 20 games.

He averaged 19.5 points, 8.1 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game, his lowest production since the early stages of his NBA career and a significant dip from the All-Star form he once displayed.