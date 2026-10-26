Jalen Williams suffers ‘gruesome’ leg injury, leaving Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in tears: Watch

Oklahoma City Thunder standout Jalen Williams was removed from the game following a lower leg injury sustained during competition against the L.A. Clippers. The moment proved profoundly moving, as his Oklahoma City Thunder colleagues struggled to maintain their composure.

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) lays on the floor after getting injured on a play against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

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J-Dub sustained the injury with 74 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of the Clippers' contest in Oklahoma City. During an attempt to drive toward the basket, he landed in an awkward manner, apparently suffering a severe leg fracture.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander fights back tears

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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander visibly fought to suppress his emotions during the game, and understandably so.

“I just feel bad for him,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “It’s obviously going to be tough without a player like that. But he’s not gone for ever. He’ll be back better than ever, and we know it. We’ve just got to hold the fort down until he comes back.”

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‘We’re not doing great,’ says Thunder coach

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{{^usCountry}} The severity of the incident was underscored by the assessment of Brook Lopez, an 18-year NBA veteran who witnessed the occurrence from an uncomfortably close proximity. Lopez told The Ringer that the injury represented “the worst thing he'd seen on a basketball court in his career." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The severity of the incident was underscored by the assessment of Brook Lopez, an 18-year NBA veteran who witnessed the occurrence from an uncomfortably close proximity. Lopez told The Ringer that the injury represented “the worst thing he'd seen on a basketball court in his career." {{/usCountry}}

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“We’re not doing great,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault stated after the game.

He further noted that the team would receive an update regarding the injury on Monday.

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Did Kris Dunn hurt Jalen Williams on purpose?

During this time, former NBA professional Jim Jackson, who provides commentary for Clippers broadcasts, dismissed speculation regarding whether Kris Dunn deliberately caused injury to Williams.

"Kris Dunn is not a dirty player," Jackson stated following Los Angeles's 108-101 defeat.

"It's unfortunate that it has happened. We are sending prayers to him and his family and the organization."

NBA players react

The injury sustained by Williams reverberated throughout the professional basketball community. This incident exemplifies the type of unfortunate occurrence that frequently gains widespread attention across NBA social media platforms. Prominent athletes, including Tyrese Haliburton and Paolo Banchero, issued public responses to the event. The following represents their respective statements:

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