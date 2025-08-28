Jamal Lewis ‘was huffin and puffin’; ex-Ravens RB opens up about smoking cigars

Former Baltimore Ravens star running back Jamal Lewis recently made headlines after sharing a surprising behind-the-scenes detail from his playing days. In a new episode of the Get Got Pod, Lewis casually revealed that he used to smoke cigars during the same era he was leading the league in rushing yards. The revelation that has left fans stunned and sparked plenty of discussion online. Jamal Lewis starting off his career with the Baltimore Ravens.(X)

Jamal Lewis talks about smoking cigars

“Jamal Lewis was huffin' and puffin,'" the official handle of the ‘Get Got Pod’ posted on social media.

“Second game, which was against Cleveland. Going for 295. That was 295. In the end, it was just like one after the next. The 150. You get the 200. It’s like it can’t be stopped. We were just in the zone,” Lewis said during the interview.

After initially starting off his career with the Ravens, he then switched to the Cleveland Browns after six years. He last played in the league for the latter back in 2009, as reported by ESPN.

The internet reacts

Fans took to social media to share their reaction to Lewis’s shocking revelation.

“Imagine putting up Hall of Fame numbers while smoking cigars. Today's athletes could never,” a fan wrote.

Another wrote, “Jamal Lewis rushed for 2000 yards with nothing but tape on his fingers.. no gloves, no nothing.. dog.”

“Jamal really said puff puff run and still left defenses in the dust,” a fan opined.

Another joked, “One of the better rushing seasons I’ve seen in nfl history too lol.”

“Some players perform despite their habits, others because of their mentality. Lewis rushed for 2,066 yards that season—the second-highest single-season total in NFL history,” a user felt.

“Sheesh. This is hilarious. Probably why it wasn't sustainable though,” a fan wrote.

The Ravens are scheduled to face the Washington Commanders in their regular season opener on Sunday (September 7).