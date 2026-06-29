James Pearce Jr. arrest: Bodycam video captures Falcons star's confrontation with police after Rickea Jackson incident

Atlanta Falcons pass rusher James Pearce Jr. is on track to have the charges stemming from his February arrest in Miami dismissed, provided he successfully completes a year-long pretrial diversion program. He was accepted into the expedited program in April and formally approved last month.

Rickea Jackson voluntarily withdrew her request for a permanent restraining order against James Pearce Jr. (L - James Pearce Jr/Instagram, R - Chicago Sky/X)

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To qualify for dismissal of the charges, he must comply with several conditions, including attending court-ordered counseling, avoiding contact with the alleged victim — former girlfriend and WNBA player Rickea Jackson — for 12 months, and remaining free of any additional legal trouble during that period.

Body cam footage shows James Pearce arrest

Additional details about the incident emerged after Miami-Dade County police body-camera footage from Feb. 7 was released last week.

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{{^usCountry}} The footage captured events shortly after the altercation involving Jackson and helped provide a clearer timeline of the nearly 10-minute pursuit. Charges on Falcons star {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The footage captured events shortly after the altercation involving Jackson and helped provide a clearer timeline of the nearly 10-minute pursuit. Charges on Falcons star {{/usCountry}}

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The 22-year-old was arrested on Feb. 7 in Miami-Dade County following an incident involving Jackson that led to a brief police pursuit.

Prosecutors initially charged Pearce with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, and aggravated battery on a police officer.

However, the charge related to the officer was later dropped after investigators determined there was insufficient evidence to support it.

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Pearce was also cited for several traffic-related offenses.

Pearce Jr and Rickea Jackson’s controversy

Court documents reviewed by ESPN state that Jackson told police Pearce had been following Jackson in a white Lamborghini SUV on Feb. 7 and allegedly tried to open the driver's-side door of her vehicle while both were stopped at a traffic light.

According to the complaint, he “intentionally collided into the rear of her vehicle” near the police station. Investigators further allege that when Jackson attempted to escape, Pearce struck her vehicle a second time head-on. Police said photographs collected during the investigation supported her account.

How the arrest unfolded

When officers arrived, one officer drew a firearm and ordered Pearce to exit his vehicle.

After a brief exchange, Pearce allegedly locked the doors and drove away, triggering a pursuit that ended when he crashed at an intersection. He then fled on foot before being apprehended by multiple officers.

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Despite the legal issues, Pearce enjoyed a productive rookie campaign after being selected No. 26 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. In 17 games, he recorded 26 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits and a fumble recovery, earning the third-highest vote total in AP Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.