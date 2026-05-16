As Jannik Sinner struggles vs Medvedev, GF Laila Hasanovic makes sweet gesture

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner showed visible signs of discomfort during his 2026 Italian Open semifinal against Daniil Medvedev in Rome on Friday. After dominating the opening set 6-2, the Italian struggled physically in the second set, appearing fatigued and at one point seemingly vomiting on court.

Support from girlfriend Laila Hasanovic

Italy's Jannik Sinner reacts during his semi-final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev at the ATP Rome Open tennis tournament at Foro Italico in Rome.(AFP)

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Amid the worrying scenes, Sinner received support from girlfriend Laila Hasanovic, who was spotted in the stands alongside his mother and brother during the semifinal, according to Heavy.

Jannik Sinner’s health concerns in Rome

Sinner has battled visible fatigue throughout the 2026 Italian Open. During his quarterfinal clash against Andrey Rublev, he looked dominant early before showing signs of physical discomfort late in the second set.

The 24-year-old repeatedly grabbed his left thigh, grimaced in pain, and saw his first-serve percentage dip sharply to 39% in the second set.

Concerns grew further after the match when Sinner leaned against a wall and doubled over during his on-court interview, prompting interviewer Laura Robson to check on his condition.

Sinner downplayed the issue afterward, saying, "I’m going to be all right. It’s normal that one day in the tournament you are slightly tired. I played a lot also. It has been very long days for me.”

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{{^usCountry}} However, the Italian’s condition appeared to worsen during the semifinal against Medvedev, as he struggled badly in the second set. Despite the obvious physical issues, Sinner chose not to take a medical timeout, a decision that drew criticism from commentator Jamie Murray. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the Italian’s condition appeared to worsen during the semifinal against Medvedev, as he struggled badly in the second set. Despite the obvious physical issues, Sinner chose not to take a medical timeout, a decision that drew criticism from commentator Jamie Murray. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking during the broadcast, Murray said, “It is weird for me that he doesn’t take the physio or the doctor, there’s clearly something wrong with him." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking during the broadcast, Murray said, “It is weird for me that he doesn’t take the physio or the doctor, there’s clearly something wrong with him." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He added, “That’s what I find bizarre about this situation, as well. We don’t know, he might be fully aware of what it is. Maybe it’s something he’s been harboring for a few days now, but it is strange in my eyes. It’s strange what’s going on.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “That’s what I find bizarre about this situation, as well. We don’t know, he might be fully aware of what it is. Maybe it’s something he’s been harboring for a few days now, but it is strange in my eyes. It’s strange what’s going on.” {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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