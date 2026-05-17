Jannik Sinner vs Casper Ruud weather update: Italian Open final could be delayed - Latest here

The Jannik Sinner vs Casper Ruud Italian Open final could be delayed, briefly - just like the women's singles final (Coco Gauff vs Elina Svitolina). This is because of the persistent rain in Rome over the weekend. Sinner booked his place in the final after overcoming Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 in a rain-affected semifinal at the Foro Italico in Rome.

Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning the semi-final against Russia's Daniil Medvedev at the ATP Rome Open tennis tournament at Foro Italico in Rome on May 16, 2026. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)(AFP)

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The world No 1 will now face Ruud at around 5 PM local time on Sunday. The Norwegian cruised past Luciano Darderi in the other semifinal.

Read More: Svitolina's sweet tribute to husband and daughter after Italian Open final win - Watch

The semifinal encounter stretched across two days after rain halted play late Friday night at Campo Centrale. Sinner had dominated the opening set and looked on course for a straight-sets victory before Medvedev mounted a response in the second. The Russian broke serve in the 12th game to force a deciding set just before weather conditions brought the contest to a halt.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials suspended the match overnight, leaving both players to return Saturday morning to complete the decider. Jannik Sinner vs Ruud weather update {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials suspended the match overnight, leaving both players to return Saturday morning to complete the decider. Jannik Sinner vs Ruud weather update {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As per Accuweather and Weather.com's forecast for Sunday, Rome could experience some rainfall on Sunday. However, the 5 PM slot is reported to be sunny. It is unlikely that the men's final will be postponed. Sinner opens up on mental challenge {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per Accuweather and Weather.com's forecast for Sunday, Rome could experience some rainfall on Sunday. However, the 5 PM slot is reported to be sunny. It is unlikely that the men's final will be postponed. Sinner opens up on mental challenge {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Following the semifinal match, Sinner admitted the overnight pause created a difficult mental situation heading into the deciding set. "It was a very different challenge and a tough challenge. Usually, during the night, I don't struggle to sleep but this time it was not easy,” he said after the win. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the semifinal match, Sinner admitted the overnight pause created a difficult mental situation heading into the deciding set. "It was a very different challenge and a tough challenge. Usually, during the night, I don't struggle to sleep but this time it was not easy,” he said after the win. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “You are in the third set, nearly done but you still have to show up again and you never know what is happening. It is like the start of the match as there are nerves again.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “You are in the third set, nearly done but you still have to show up again and you never know what is happening. It is like the start of the match as there are nerves again.” {{/usCountry}}

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Read More: Elina Svitolina brutally trolls Coco Gauff at Italian Open final; ‘left in tears…’ - Watch

The Italian added that he was proud of how he handled the unusual circumstances. “I am very happy with how I handled this situation and that I back in the final," he said.

Ruud awaits in the final

Sinner’s victory sets up a title clash against Ruud, who dismantled Italian hopeful Darderi 6-1, 6-1 in a one-sided semifinal.

Ruud produced one of his sharpest performances of the tournament, overwhelming Darderi from the baseline and allowing the home crowd little opportunity to build momentum behind the Italian.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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