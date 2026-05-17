Svitolina's sweet tribute to husband and daughter after Italian Open final win - Watch

Elina Svitolina celebrated one of the biggest victories of her comeback journey after defeating Coco Gauff in the Italian Open final on Saturday. The Ukrainian star was quick to pay tribute to her husband Gael Monfils and daughter Skai after the victory. Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates after winning the WTA Rome Open tennis tournament final against USA's Coco Gauff at Foro Italico in Rome on May 16, 2026. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) (AFP)

Svitolina beat Gauff 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-2 in a high-intensity clash in Rome to clinch her first clay-court title of the season and a third Italian Open crown overall.

Svitolina outduels Gauff in Rome final The 31-year-old produced another composed display on clay, twice recovering from a break down in the opening set before capitalising on key mistakes from Gauff to move ahead.

The American fought back strongly in the second set and forced a decider after raising her level in the tiebreak, but Svitolina regained control in the final set with relentless baseline consistency and powerful hitting.

A crucial backhand error from Gauff handed Svitolina a break in the fifth game of the decider, and the Ukrainian soon extended the advantage before sealing victory on her third championship point.

The win further strengthens Svitolina’s momentum heading into French Open later this month.

Elina Svitolina pays tribute to family After the match, Svitolina again reflected on how much her comeback means following the birth of her daughter Skai in 2022.

“After giving birth to our beautiful daughter Skai, it’s really special for me to have these kind of moments on the court,” Svitolina said after beating Elena Rybakina in the semis.

“Coming back to the top 10, and playing big matches, winning them, it gives me such an amazing and really precious feeling to continue and go for more.”

The former world No 3 had also spoken emotionally after defeating Iga Swiatek in the semifinal to reach her first Rome final in eight years.

“[It] will mean the world for me,” she said. “But I try not to put any kind of pressure on me. I have nothing really to lose.”