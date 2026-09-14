Jaxson Dart: Height, girlfriend, salary, net worth, college stats and everything you need to know

Jaxson Dart is starting the 2026 NFL season as the New York Giants’ quarterback, with the team facing the Dallas Cowboys in Sunday Night Football. The 23-year-old quarterback enters his second NFL season after showing plenty of promise as a rookie in 2025.

Jaxson Dart faces the Cowboys with the Giants as his height, girlfriend, salary, net worth and college career draw interest. (Jaxon Dart/Instagram)

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Dart played 14 games and made 12 starts, throwing for 2,272 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions while adding nine rushing touchdowns. He was selected by the Giants with the 25th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and is now taking on a bigger role under new head coach John Harbaugh.

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Jaxson Dart height, weight, age and NFL career

Jaxson Dart stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 223 pounds. He was born on May 13, 2003, in Kaysville, Utah. The quarterback played his first college season at USC before transferring to Ole Miss, where he became one of the top quarterbacks in college football.

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{{^usCountry}} Dart played at USC in 2021 before transferring to Ole Miss, where he spent the 2022, 2023 and 2024 seasons. He finished his Ole Miss career with 10,617 passing yards and 72 passing touchdowns, along with 1,455 rushing yards. Across his college career at USC and Ole Miss, he totaled 11,970 passing yards and 81 passing touchdowns. Jaxson Dart salary, contract and net worth {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dart played at USC in 2021 before transferring to Ole Miss, where he spent the 2022, 2023 and 2024 seasons. He finished his Ole Miss career with 10,617 passing yards and 72 passing touchdowns, along with 1,455 rushing yards. Across his college career at USC and Ole Miss, he totaled 11,970 passing yards and 81 passing touchdowns. Jaxson Dart salary, contract and net worth {{/usCountry}}

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Dart signed a four-year rookie contract worth nearly $17 million with the Giants. The deal is fully guaranteed and includes an $9 million signing bonus, while his average annual salary is about $4.24 million.

For the 2026 season, his base salary is listed at $1.61 million, with a salary-cap hit of $3.86 million.

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There is no confirmed public figure for Dart’s net worth. Some media estimates have placed it around $1 million to $2 million, but those figures should be treated as estimates rather than an official number. His NFL contract and earlier college NIL opportunities have contributed to his earnings.

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Jaxson Dart college stats and girlfriend Marissa Ayers

Dart played at USC in 2021 before moving to Ole Miss for the 2022, 2023 and 2024 seasons. By the end of his college career, Ole Miss listed him with 10,213 passing yards and 68 passing touchdowns for the Rebels. He also finished with 1,455 rushing yards as a quarterback.

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His personal life has also drawn attention. Dart is dating Marissa Ayers, a model and social media influencer who graduated from the University of Alabama in 2025. The pair made their relationship public on Instagram in January 2026 after first being linked in late 2025. Ayers has also supported Dart during his NFL career and attended his games.