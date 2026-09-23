Jaxson Dart injury video shows Giants QB’s painful knee collision as season-ending fears grow

The New York Giants endured a difficult Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams, falling 28-6 while also losing quarterback Jaxson Dart to a knee injury.

Jaxson Dart was able to leave the field under his own power and did not require a cart. (Getty Images via AFP)

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What initially appeared to be a relatively manageable injury situation has since taken a much more concerning turn, with further testing raising the possibility that Dart could miss the remainder of the season.

Jaxson Dart injury video details impact

The injury occurred during the Giants’ opening offensive possession on the seventh play of the drive. Dart dropped back from the pocket before coming under heavy pressure and jumping to get a pass away downfield.

Despite being hit as he threw, Dart completed the pass. However, Rams outside linebackers Byron Young and Josaiah Stewart converged on the quarterback, sandwiching him between the two defenders and bringing him to the ground. Dart landed hard on his left elbow during the collision.

Knees absorb hard contact

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{{^usCountry}} Video of the play also appeared to show Young making contact with Dart’s right knee, while Stewart collided forcefully with his left knee as the quarterback was falling after the initial hit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Video of the play also appeared to show Young making contact with Dart’s right knee, while Stewart collided forcefully with his left knee as the quarterback was falling after the initial hit. {{/usCountry}}

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The sequence exposed both of Dart’s knees to contact in a matter of seconds, adding to the concern surrounding the injury.

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Dart was able to leave the field under his own power and did not require a cart, initially offering some hope that the injury might not be especially serious. However, subsequent testing produced a far more concerning update.

Dart’s injury takes concerning turn

NFL insider Adam Schefter later reported that Dart underwent additional testing Tuesday, with the results revealing a more serious situation than initially believed.

"Breaking: Further testing today revealed Giants QB Jaxson Dart’s knee injury is worse than initially thought, and the team and Dart now are facing the possibility of season-ending knee surgery, sources tell ESPN,” the ESPN journalist tweeted on X.

The update leaves the Giants facing significant uncertainty at quarterback. With the possibility of season-ending surgery now on the table, New York may have to prepare for an extended absence from Dart and make alternative plans at the position.

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The 23-year-old impressed during New York’s season-opening win over the Dallas Cowboys, completing 23 of 29 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns while adding 54 rushing yards on the ground.