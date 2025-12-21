Jayden Quaintance makes a big impact in his Kentucky debut, helping Wildcats beat No. 22 St. John's Jayden Quaintance makes a big impact in his Kentucky debut, helping Wildcats beat No. 22 St. John's ATLANTA — Turns out, the wait for Jayden Quaintance was well worth it.

The burly sophomore made his long-anticipated Kentucky debut on Saturday, providing a big impact at both ends of the court as the Wildcats rallied past No. 22 St. John's 78-66.

The touted transfer from Arizona State returned to the court nine months after surgery for a torn knee ligament. It came at just the right time for Kentucky, a college basketball powerhouse that got off to a sluggish start this season and slipped from The Associated Press Top 25.

In 17 minutes, Quaintance scored 10 points, hauled in eight rebounds and contributed two blocks, looking every bit like a future NBA lottery pick — especially as his right knee gets stronger and stronger.

“It's been a long time in the making,” said Quaintance, who was joined at the postgame news conference by three members of the training staff he worked with during his recovery. “We've been here every day since June, working out every single day.”

Quaintance initially committed to the Wildcats under former coach John Calipari, only to head to Arizona State after Calipari left for Arkansas and was replaced by Mark Pope.

The 6-foot-10, 255-pounder injured his knee in February and had season-ending surgery in March after a strong freshman campaign in the desert.

“We've had a lot of conversations over the last seven months, and especially over the last week, just about how this rollout could go, should go, would go,” Pope said.

There were no issues at all. Quaintance bounced around the court with reckless abandon, providing Kentucky with a huge new weapon in the frontcourt as the team looks to bounce back from some subpar showings.

“We were able to show out at a high level," he said. “I felt great. I felt like my condition was there. I felt like my guys had prepared me really well with all the practices and the workouts. I felt good on the court.”

Quaintance wasn't the only injured player to make a big splash for the Wildcats.

Point guard Jaland Lowe went out in the opening minutes with a right shoulder issue that has bothered him all season.

But he returned in the second half, sparking Kentucky with 13 points, three assists and three rebounds in 15 minutes. The Wildcats were plus-20 when he was on the court.

“Every day I step on the court, it's a risk," Lowe said. “But I know what comes with it. I just want to go out there and play.”

Pope is eager to see where the Wildcats can go with Quaintance in the mix.

“He's just so tough,” Pope said. “You saw the impact he can have on our team.”

Get poll alerts and updates on the Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here . college basketball: /hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and /hub/college-basketball

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.