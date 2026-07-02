Jaylen Brown heads to Philadelphia 76ers in blockbuster trade ending Boston Celtics tenure; complete deal revealed

After a turbulent offseason, Jaylen Brown is reportedly set to move on as the Boston Celtics have finally completed a blockbuster trade involving their 2024 NBA Finals MVP.

Jaylen Brown trade package

Jaylen Brown is set to move on as the Celtics have finally completed a blockbuster trade. (Getty Images via AFP)

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In the deal, the 76ers acquired Brown, adding a proven star wing to their roster as they look to strengthen their championship push.

In return, the Celtics receive nine-time All-Star Paul George along with valuable draft capital, including two first-round picks in 2028 and 2031, as well as two second-round selections.

The move gives Boston both veteran reinforcement and significant long-term assets, while Philadelphia lands a high-impact scorer in Brown.

Financial aspect of the trade

On the financial side, Paul George is set to earn $54.1 million next season with a $56.6 million player option for 2027-28, while Brown’s contract will pay him $57 million, $61 million, and $64.9 million over the final three years of his deal.

Giannis trade impacts Brown

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{{^usCountry}} The deal reportedly comes just days after Jaylen Brown was floated as a key piece in a potential blockbuster for Giannis Antetokounmpo. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The deal reportedly comes just days after Jaylen Brown was floated as a key piece in a potential blockbuster for Giannis Antetokounmpo. {{/usCountry}}

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However, that scenario collapsed when the Milwaukee Bucks instead moved Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat, effectively shutting the door on Brown’s possible return to Boston.

Also read: Rui Hachimura trade: Top 3 landing spots as Lakers exit appears inevitable after latest roster moves

With Giannis off the market, speculation briefly suggested Brown could remain with the Boston Celtics, but the franchise ultimately decided to proceed in a different direction.

He is now set to join forces with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in Philadelphia, forming a new core alongside Paul George and VJ Edgecombe as the 76ers look to build on their deepest playoff run in years.

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Despite recent success, the franchise has not reached the Eastern Conference Finals since 2001, when Allen Iverson led them to the NBA Finals.

Brown’s decade in Boston

The move brings an end to Jaylen Brown’s long and highly productive spell with the Boston Celtics, where he developed from a defensive specialist into an All-Star and eventually a legitimate MVP contender.

Drafted third overall in the 2016 NBA Draft, Brown’s early years in Boston were relatively quiet, averaging just 6.6 points per game as a rookie.

Still, his defensive impact stood out, and by his second season he had already drawn votes for Defensive Player of the Year. His offensive breakout came later, earning his first All-Star selection during the 2020–21 campaign.

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From that point onward, Brown established himself as one of the league’s premier two-way wings, averaging 24.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.

He went on to make five All-Star appearances, earn two All-NBA Second Team selections, and even finish sixth in MVP voting.

His crowning achievement came in the 2023–24 season, when he helped guide Boston to an NBA championship and was named Finals MVP for his standout postseason performance.