What does John Collins bring to the Pistons? Detroit reportedly signs forward on 3-year deal

The Detroit Pistons have reportedly agreed to a three-year, $51 million deal with forward/center John Collins, according to ESPN. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, shoots as LA Clippers forward John Collins defends during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game. (AP)

The agreement was reported during the 2026 NBA free agency period and adds Collins to Detroit’s roster ahead of the upcoming season.

Season statistics According to NBA.com, Collins averaged 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in the most recent season. He shot 55.2% from the field and 40.6% from three-point range during the campaign.

NBA.com also reported that Collins has recorded at least 13 points per game in each of the last eight NBA seasons.

Career shooting numbers NBA.com stated that Collins holds a career three-point shooting percentage of 36.9%. His most recent season mark from beyond the arc was 40.6%.

Pistons, who finished among the top teams in the Eastern Conference with 60 wins last season, have made several additional roster moves during the offseason.

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According to NBA.com:

Detroit reportedly retained Kevin Huerter on a three-year contract

The franchise reportedly acquired Isaiah Joe in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder

Forward/center Isaiah Stewart was reportedly traded to the Memphis Grizzlies during draft-night transactions

These moves were part of a wider set of roster changes ahead of the 2026-27 NBA season. NBA.com also reported several other league-wide transactions during the 2026 free agency period. Among them:

A reported trade sending Kawhi Leonard from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Toronto Raptors, involving Gradey Dick, Brandon Ingram and draft capital

A reported one-year deal for Bogdan Bogdanović with the Houston Rockets

A reported two-year contract for Marcus Smart with the Rockets

A reported two-year extension for Zach Collins with the Chicago Bulls League-wide context According to NBA.com coverage of the 2026 free agency period, multiple franchises have been active in reshaping rosters through a combination of signings, extensions and trades, with several high-profile players changing teams early in the offseason.

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The reported agreement for Collins adds another frontcourt addition to Detroit’s offseason activity.

ESPN reported that Collins is expected to join a rotation that already includes recent roster changes involving shooting and wing depth, as the Pistons continue restructuring following a 60-win campaign.

The 2026 free agency period remains ongoing, with additional moves expected across the league as teams finalize rosters ahead of the new season.