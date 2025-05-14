Jayson Tatum undergoes surgery for ruptured right Achilles tendon: What's the recovery timeline?

Jayson Tatum underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon. Recovery from Achilles tendon surgery typically takes 6 to 12 months.
Jayson Tatum underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon, sustained during Game 5 of the Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks series on Monday night at Madison Square Garden.
"Jayson Tatum today underwent successful surgery to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon. No timetable is currently available for his return, but he is expected to make a full recovery. Further updates will be provided when appropriate,” Celtics wrote on X.
What Is the Recovery Time for a Ruptured Achilles Tendon?
Recovery from Achilles tendon surgery typically takes 6 to 12 months, depending on factors such as the patient’s age, overall health, type of surgery, and adherence to rehabilitation.