Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jayson Tatum undergoes surgery for ruptured right Achilles tendon: What's the recovery timeline?

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
May 14, 2025 02:40 AM IST

Jayson Tatum underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon. Recovery from Achilles tendon surgery typically takes 6 to 12 months.

Jayson Tatum underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon, sustained during Game 5 of the Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks series on Monday night at Madison Square Garden.

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics holds his ankle on the ground after being injured against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City.(Getty Images via AFP)
Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics holds his ankle on the ground after being injured against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City.(Getty Images via AFP)

"Jayson Tatum today underwent successful surgery to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon. No timetable is currently available for his return, but he is expected to make a full recovery. Further updates will be provided when appropriate,” Celtics wrote on X.

What Is the Recovery Time for a Ruptured Achilles Tendon?

Recovery from Achilles tendon surgery typically takes 6 to 12 months, depending on factors such as the patient’s age, overall health, type of surgery, and adherence to rehabilitation. 

News / Sports / US Sports / Jayson Tatum undergoes surgery for ruptured right Achilles tendon: What's the recovery timeline?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On