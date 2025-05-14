Jayson Tatum undergoes surgery for ruptured right Achilles tendon: What's the recovery timeline?

Jayson Tatum underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon, sustained during Game 5 of the Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks series on Monday night at Madison Square Garden. Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics holds his ankle on the ground after being injured against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City.(Getty Images via AFP)

"Jayson Tatum today underwent successful surgery to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon. No timetable is currently available for his return, but he is expected to make a full recovery. Further updates will be provided when appropriate,” Celtics wrote on X.

What Is the Recovery Time for a Ruptured Achilles Tendon?

Recovery from Achilles tendon surgery typically takes 6 to 12 months, depending on factors such as the patient’s age, overall health, type of surgery, and adherence to rehabilitation.