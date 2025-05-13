Who won the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery? Full 1–14 order listed

The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery took place Monday in Chicago, with 14 teams vying for the coveted No. 1 overall pick. This year’s projected top selection is 18-year-old Duke standout Cooper Flagg, who led the Blue Devils to the Final Four in the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament before they were narrowly eliminated by Houston in a 70–67 thriller. This year's projected top selection is Cooper Flagg of the Duke Blue Devils.(Getty Images via AFP)

2025 NBA Draft Lottery Results

Dallas Mavericks San Antonio Spurs Philadelphia 76ers Charlotte Hornets Utah Jazz Washington Wizards New Orleans Pelicans Brooklyn Nets Toronto Raptors Houston Rockets Portland Trail Blazers Chicago Bulls Atlanta Hawks San Antonio Spurs

Also Read: Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles revealed as NFL 2025 season opener, Micah Parsons reacts

What is NBA draft lottery and how does it work?

Established in 1985, the NBA Draft Lottery is an annual event where teams that missed the playoffs the previous season take part in a lottery to determine the order of selections in the NBA Draft.

According to NBA, “Fourteen ping-pong balls numbered 1 through 14 will be placed in a lottery machine. There are 1,001 possible combinations when four balls are drawn out of 14, without regard to their order of selection. Before the lottery, 1,000 of those 1,001 combinations will be assigned to the 14 participating lottery teams.”

“The drawing process occurs in the following manner: All 14 balls are placed in the lottery machine and they are mixed for 20 seconds, and then the first ball is removed. The remaining balls are mixed in the lottery machine for another 10 seconds, and then the second ball is drawn. There is a 10-second mix, and then the third ball is drawn. There is a 10-second mix, and then the fourth ball is drawn. The team that has been assigned that combination will receive the No. 1 pick. The same process is repeated with the same ping-pong balls and lottery machine for the second through fourth picks.”