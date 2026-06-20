Jeffery Simmons contract extension: Titans sign three-year deal making NFL history for defensive tackle market

Jeffery Simmons is set to remain in Nashville for the foreseeable future.

The Tennessee Titans have officially locked in All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons on a massive new deal.(AP Photo/John Amis)

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The Tennessee Titans have officially locked in All-Pro defensive tackle on a massive new deal, agreeing to a three-year extension worth $105.8 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Becomes highest-paid DT in NFL history

The contract is said to feature $100 million in guaranteed money, a record-setting figure for a defensive tackle, and establishes Simmons as the highest-paid player at his position in NFL history. The franchise has also formally confirmed the extension.

According to Spotrac, the deal carries an average annual value higher than Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones’ current contract, which would make Simmons the highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL once the extension takes effect.

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{{^usCountry}} Jeffery Simmons’ price tag isn’t surprising given his standing as one of the premier interior defenders in football, if not the very best at his position. From rookie to franchise cornerstone {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jeffery Simmons’ price tag isn’t surprising given his standing as one of the premier interior defenders in football, if not the very best at his position. From rookie to franchise cornerstone {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} During Tennessee’s rebuilding phase, Simmons has emerged as the cornerstone of the franchise, cementing his status among the NFL’s elite defensive players. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During Tennessee’s rebuilding phase, Simmons has emerged as the cornerstone of the franchise, cementing his status among the NFL’s elite defensive players. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The 28-year-old is coming off a dominant 2025 campaign in which he earned AP All-Pro honors for the first time, posting a career-high 11 sacks while continuing to impact games as both a pass rusher and run defender. His previous deal was scheduled to expire after the 2027 season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 28-year-old is coming off a dominant 2025 campaign in which he earned AP All-Pro honors for the first time, posting a career-high 11 sacks while continuing to impact games as both a pass rusher and run defender. His previous deal was scheduled to expire after the 2027 season. {{/usCountry}}

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A 2019 first-round pick, Simmons has spent his entire seven-year career with Tennessee, earning Pro Bowl selections in four of the last five seasons.

Titans to rotate Simmons for freshness

When asked about a new contract during minicamp on June 17, Simmons expressed confidence in his long-standing relationship with the organization, saying they had been aligned for years: "have been on the same page since I got here (in 2019)."

The extension was finalized just two days later.

New Titans head coach Robert Saleh also indicated the team plans to be more deliberate with Simmons’ workload going forward to keep him fresh for critical situations. Simmons has played around 80% of defensive snaps over the past six seasons.

Also read: Why Sauce Gardner’s age sparked confusion among fans: here’s what Colts CB has to say

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“The whole point of the rotation is to make sure that Jeffery Simmons is ready for that 1-on-1 when we need it," Saleh said on June 17. “Third down, two-minute, he’s fresh.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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