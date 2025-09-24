John Mateer injury update: Could Oklahoma Sooners QB return this season after wrist surgery?

Oklahoma Sooners QB John Mateer is set to undergo a wrist surgery for an injury, head coach Brent Venables announced on Wednesday. The injury took place in the Sooners' win over Auburn Tigers on Saturday and is set to keep him out of the Sooners' roster “indefinitely”. Quarterback John Mateer of the Oklahoma Sooners.(Getty Images via AFP)

However, it is not all "doom and gloom" for the Oklahoma. The team revealed that Mateer is expected to return "sometime this season," On3 reported.

The outlet also confirmed that the college has identified it as a right thumb injury, which happened during Saturday's win over Auburn. Mateer stayed in the game and played through the injury, per the report.

"After consulting with medical experts, it became clear that surgery is the best option for John and his short- and long-term future," head coach Brent Venables was quoted saying in a news release from the Sooners.

"He's extremely disappointed he will miss some game action but is eager to correct the issue and move forward. As he is with everything, we know he will be aggressive with his rehabilitation and work to return to the field as quickly as possible."

Mateer passed for 271 yards against the Auburn Tigers, completing 24 of his 36 attempts with a touchdown to his name.

Michael Hawkins Jr To Start Against Kent State

Michael Hawkins started the 2024 season as a true freshman, and finished with 783 passing yards, 3 TDs, and 204 rushing yards. In the release by the Sooners, coach Venables said that the team has "all the confidence" in Hawkins Jr.

"We have all the confidence in the world in Michael and are excited for his opportunity to lead our offense while John recovers," he said.

"He had some big moments for us last season as a true freshman and has just gotten better and better. I'm proud of the work Michael's put in and the progress he's made, and know he will attack this opportunity to help lead our football team."