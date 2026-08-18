Jordyn Tyson injury update: When will Saints rookie WR return? Coach Kellen Moore weighs in

New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is set to miss the beginning of his first NFL season after suffering a hamstring injury.

How Jordyn Tyson got injured

Rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson sustained the injury Thursday during the Saints’ joint practice. (AP Photo)

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The 22-year-old sustained the injury Thursday during the Saints’ joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans’ facility.

Tyson was hurt after making a catch and landing awkwardly. He slowly got back to his feet to test the leg before jogging toward the sideline with athletic trainers. He did not return to the session.

When will Tyson return?

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{{^usCountry}} Saints coach Kellen Moore said Friday that Tyson’s injury could potentially keep him out into the regular season. However, Moore did not provide a specific recovery timeline as the team continues to seek further medical evaluations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saints coach Kellen Moore said Friday that Tyson’s injury could potentially keep him out into the regular season. However, Moore did not provide a specific recovery timeline as the team continues to seek further medical evaluations. {{/usCountry}}

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New Orleans is scheduled to begin the season against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 13.

If Tyson were to face a recovery period of around two months, his potential return could come around Week 6, when the Saints are scheduled to visit the New York Giants. New Orleans is then set to travel to Paris for a week following that game.

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While the injury is a significant setback, Tyson has not been ruled out for the entire 2026 season. Still, it represents a major blow for Moore and the Saints with the preseason approaching.

Rookie impresses before injury blow

The No. 8 overall pick was handled carefully by New Orleans during rookie minicamp, OTAs and veteran minicamp. Before the latest setback, however, Tyson had participated fully in every training camp practice except for one-on-one drills against defensive backs.

"Jordyn's had a great camp. He's played really good football. Inevitably, this is the unfortunate part of what preseason and training camp football is," Moore said.

"We've already had a few of these guys, that you just have something that comes up and ... we'll just work through it," he added.

Saints coach remains optimistic

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The Saints traveled to California on Monday for upcoming joint practices with the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams. Moore said Friday that he was still unsure whether Tyson would accompany the team on the trip.

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However, the coach still remains optimistic and mentioned, “Jordan's done a great job, and he'll continue to do a great job. He'll be fine. We'll get through this, and he'll be good to go.”