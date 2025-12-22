Josh Allen injury news: Bills give latest update after QB hurt; ‘return in 2nd half vs Browns?’

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) leaves the field after an injury against the Cleveland Browns(AP) Josh Allen injury update: The Buffalo Bills received a major scare in their Sunday game against the Cleveland Browns Josh Allen injury update: The Buffalo Bills received a major scare in their Sunday game against the Cleveland Browns. QB Josh Allen had to be taken into the medical tent after he sustained a blow just before halftime. Mitchell Trubisky is expected to lead the team in his absence.

What happened to Josh Allen?

Allen headed to the locker room late in the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns after injuring his foot, raising concern just before halftime. Allen was notably wearing only one shoe as he walked off the field for evaluation.

The Bills entered the break with a 20–10 lead, and the extent of Allen’s injury was not immediately clear. Buffalo is set to receive the opening kickoff of the second half, leaving open the question of whether Allen will return or if backup Mitch Trubisky will take over at quarterback.

It was reported that Allen had X-rays and has been cleared to return.

The matchup had already been marked by multiple injury scares before halftime. Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders briefly exited after hurting his hand and was seen with a bloody pinky, though he later returned with his finger wrapped. Cleveland also lost running back Quinshon Judkins, who was carted off the field with what appeared to be a serious leg injury.

Buffalo entered the game with playoff implications on the line. The Bills can secure a postseason berth with a victory, combined with a loss by either the Houston Texans or the Indianapolis Colts.

Buffalo Bills depth chart

Offense

Quarterback: Josh Allen; Mitchell Trubisky

Running Back: James Cook III; Ray Davis; Ty Johnson

Fullback: Reggie Gilliam

Wide Receiver: Joshua Palmer; Gabe Davis

Wide Receiver: Khalil Shakir; Brandin Cooks

Wide Receiver: Keon Coleman; Tyrell Shavers

Left Tackle: Dion Dawkins; Ryan Van Demark; Tylan Grable

Left Guard: David Edwards; Alec Anderson

Center: Connor McGovern; Alec Anderson; Sedrick Van Pran-Granger

Right Guard: O'Cyrus Torrence; Alec Anderson

Right Tackle: Spencer Brown; Ryan Van Demark; Chase Lundt

Tight End: Dalton Kincaid; Dawson Knox; Jackson Hawes

Defense

Defensive End: Greg Rousseau; A.J. Epenesa

Defensive Tackle: Deone Walker; Larry Ogunjobi; Jordan Phillips

Defensive Tackle: DaQuan Jones; T.J. Sanders; Phidarian Mathis

Defensive End: Joey Bosa; Javon Solomon

Linebacker: Matt Milano; Joe Andreessen

Linebacker: Terrel Bernard; Shaq Thompson

Linebacker: Dorian Williams

Nickel Cornerback: Taron Johnson; Cam Lewis; Jordan Hancock

Cornerback: Tre'Davious White; Maxwell Hairston; Brandon Codrington

Cornerback: Christian Benford

Safety: Jordan Poyer; Jordan Hancock; Darnell Savage

Safety: Cole Bishop; Cam Lewis; Sam Franklin Jr.

Special Teams

Kicker: Matt Prater; Ray Davis

Punter: Mitch Wishnowsky

Holder: Mitch Wishnowsky

Punt Returner: Khalil Shakir

Kick Returner: Ray Davis; Ty Johnson

Long Snapper: Reid Ferguson