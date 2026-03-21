Joshua Jefferson injury news: Scary update for Iowa's March Madness campaign; Milan Momcilovic sends message

Joshua Jefferson injury update: Iowa State's March Madness campaign took a massive blow on Friday after All-America forward Joshua Jefferson sustained an injury to his left ankle in the opening minutes of the Cyclons' first-round gamme against No 15 seed Tennessee State. The 22-year-old had to be helped from the floor, into the tunnel and then to a nearby X-ray room.

Jefferson had his ankle examined before he came out of the tunnel about 10 minutes later. However, all was not good. The 22-year-old had crutches on and was wearing a walking boot on his left foot. The exact nature and severity of the injury is still unclear.

What happened to Joshua Jefferson? Jefferson went down with what appeared to be a painful ankle injury during a drive to the basket. The 6-foot-9 standout, a second-team AP All-American this season, has been central to Iowa State’s success, averaging 16.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He has also emerged as a key veteran leader under head coach TJ Otzelberger, guiding a team with hopes of reaching its first Final Four since 1944.

The injury occurred as Jefferson attacked the lane for what appeared to be an uncontested layup. Without any visible contact, he landed awkwardly, his full 240-pound frame collapsing onto his left ankle, which twisted beneath him in a concerning manner.

He immediately fell to the floor near the Iowa State bench, slamming his hand against the court twice in visible frustration and pain. The arena quickly fell silent as trainers rushed onto the court to assess the situation.

Milan Momcilovic sends message Meanwhile, Jefferson's teammate Momcilovic sent a message for him during a break. Speaking on broadcast, he said: ""Hopefully our All-American is doing good."

Meanwhile, fans reacted to the injury with utter shock. “I feel horrible for Joshua Jefferson after what he’s been through at Iowa State. First the ISU fanbase directed racial slurs toward him, and now their lack of S&C has caused a potential career-ending injury. He seems like a great guy, I hope things start getting better for him,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.