Joshua Jefferson injury news: Scary update for Iowa's March Madness campaign; Milan Momcilovic sends message
Joshua Jefferson injury update: Iowa State's March Madness campaign took a massive blow on Friday after All-America forward Joshua Jefferson sustained an injury to his left ankle in the opening minutes of the Cyclons' first-round gamme against No 15 seed Tennessee State. The 22-year-old had to be helped from the floor, into the tunnel and then to a nearby X-ray room.
Jefferson had his ankle examined before he came out of the tunnel about 10 minutes later. However, all was not good. The 22-year-old had crutches on and was wearing a walking boot on his left foot. The exact nature and severity of the injury is still unclear.
What happened to Joshua Jefferson?
Jefferson went down with what appeared to be a painful ankle injury during a drive to the basket. The 6-foot-9 standout, a second-team AP All-American this season, has been central to Iowa State’s success, averaging 16.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He has also emerged as a key veteran leader under head coach TJ Otzelberger, guiding a team with hopes of reaching its first Final Four since 1944.
The injury occurred as Jefferson attacked the lane for what appeared to be an uncontested layup. Without any visible contact, he landed awkwardly, his full 240-pound frame collapsing onto his left ankle, which twisted beneath him in a concerning manner.
He immediately fell to the floor near the Iowa State bench, slamming his hand against the court twice in visible frustration and pain. The arena quickly fell silent as trainers rushed onto the court to assess the situation.
Milan Momcilovic sends message
Meanwhile, Jefferson's teammate Momcilovic sent a message for him during a break. Speaking on broadcast, he said: ""Hopefully our All-American is doing good."
Meanwhile, fans reacted to the injury with utter shock. “I feel horrible for Joshua Jefferson after what he’s been through at Iowa State. First the ISU fanbase directed racial slurs toward him, and now their lack of S&C has caused a potential career-ending injury. He seems like a great guy, I hope things start getting better for him,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More