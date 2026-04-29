Justin Simmons' wife sent loving message to Broncos icon days before retirement; future plans revealed

Justin Simmons' wife apparently saw his retirement coming for days before the Denver Broncos icon announced his decision. On Wednesday, the star safety revealed that he is looking forward to his next chapter in life. However, he will continue to cheer for his team in Empower Field at Mile High. Not just as a player, team captain and Pro Bowl star.

What did Justin Simmons say today?

Justin Simmons (R) announced his NFL retirement on Wednesday(Instagram)

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In a statement on Wednesday, Simmons said: "My time here in Denver literally shaped me into the man that I am. To the best fans in the world and Broncos Country, thank you so much for all your support for both me and my family... Right when I got drafted, I didn't know how high the standard was. To hear about how amazing the organization is, the Bronco greats that have exuded excellence both on and off the field, so I hope I left that legacy intact. It is one I didn't take lightly."

The 32-year-old further recalled sacking GOAT Tom Brady during his rookie season. He added: "Being a Denver Bronco was more than just a team. It was my heart, my home and my story. I'll always be a Denver Bronco."

Justin Simmons' future plans

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{{^usCountry}} In a recent interview with DenverBroncos.com, the Broncos safety had given a glimpse into what his life after NFL could look like. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a recent interview with DenverBroncos.com, the Broncos safety had given a glimpse into what his life after NFL could look like. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I can't wait to go to the home opener and be a fan. I don't want to go sit in a suite. I want to go sit as close as I can, maybe in the lower bowl, and cheer on the team. I've never gotten to do that, as crazy as that sounds. I want to go tailgate; I want to see the crazy Instagram people that have crazy fire trucks and all of those things. I've never gotten to do that, and I've never gotten to experience those types of things,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I can't wait to go to the home opener and be a fan. I don't want to go sit in a suite. I want to go sit as close as I can, maybe in the lower bowl, and cheer on the team. I've never gotten to do that, as crazy as that sounds. I want to go tailgate; I want to see the crazy Instagram people that have crazy fire trucks and all of those things. I've never gotten to do that, and I've never gotten to experience those types of things,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Simmons noted that he is stepping into something new, fresh and awesome. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Simmons noted that he is stepping into something new, fresh and awesome. {{/usCountry}}

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"I think what I've done in my career and playing, I will always hold near and dear and at a very high place in my chart of life. And I'm also stepping into something that is going to be really new and fresh and awesome. And a lot of that is going to be part of being a fan and fandom and our hometown team in the Denver Broncos. I'm always going to be a Bronco, and I'm always going to be a Broncos fan. They took a chance on me, extended me. This is my home."

Justin Simmons' wife had a special message for him

Days before Simmons revealed his decision, his wife, Taryn, had posted something really sweet about him. “A love that is growing, never staying comfortable where we were. A love that is passionate & not willing to settle for going through the motions. A love that is authentic, vulnerable, and genuine with nothing to hide behind."

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"A love that is safe to be who we are on the good & bad days. A love that is built on a foundation of friendship. A love that is weathering the tests of time. A love that I can’t wait to keep uncovering for many, many more decades. I’m proud of us, Justin. All my love for all my life 🤍” she wrote in a post, which had a picture of the couple.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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