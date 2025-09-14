Kani Walker injury update: What happened to Arkansas CB? Video shows him stretchered off field vs. Ole Miss

Arkansas cornerback Kani Walker was stretchered off the field during Saturday night's Southeastern Conference game against No. 17 Ole Miss. This happened early in the fourth quarter. Kani Walker made six tackles before exiting.(X/@iamKaniWalker)

Walker had movement in all his extremities, his team said, adding that he was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

The game was delayed for almost 12 minutes. As he was taken off the field, Walker held his left hand out and gave a thumbs-up sign, lending some hope to fans.

Fans hope for quick recovery

As Walker was taken off field, several fans expressed worries on X, but also held out hope for a quick recovery.

“Bigger than football, praying he's safe,” one person said on X. Another remarked, “Praying for Kani Walker.”

How Walker got injured

Walker and Caleb Wooden were in coverage when Ole Miss wideout Deuce Alexander caught a 35-yard pass on the first play of the fourth quarter. Wooden's legs inadvertently hit Walker in the back of the head at the end of the play.

Walker was face down for several minutes before the Arkansas training staff and doctors turned him over on his back. They soon called for a stretcher and a cart followed a few minutes later. After Walker was on the stretcher, Wooden came over to check on him and the rest of the Razorbacks followed.

Walker had six tackles before exiting.

