Kansas City opens free FIFA Fan Festival at National WWI Museum as World Cup fever grips city

Kansas City opened its FIFA Fan Festival, turning the grounds of the National World War I Museum and Memorial into an 18-day celebration of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The free event runs across select dates from June 11 through July 11 and is the host city's official fan gathering spot for World Cup.

Mexico vs South Africa LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Shakira performs during the opening ceremony.(REUTERS)

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The festival takes place over 18 days, on June 11-14, 16, 19-21, 24-27, and July 3-5, 9-11. More than 30 matches will be shown live on screen, including all six matches hosted in Kansas City.

Kansas City's Fan Festival is free to the public, which is not the case at every host city across the 13 FIFA World Cup locations. However, advance registration is required, and organizers have warned that capacity is limited.

Details of the festival

The festival features a 45-foot-by-25-foot primary video board as its centerpiece, alongside a second stage for live performances. A grand 65-foot-tall heart-shaped entrance has been installed at the south lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

The opening weekend lineup included rapper Tech N9ne performing on Friday June 12 alongside the USA vs Paraguay match screening, followed by The Chainsmokers on Saturday June 13, and a special Dog Days family event on Sunday June 14.

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{{^usCountry}} Kansas City's six World Cup match days are June 16, when Argentina face Algeria; June 20 for Ecuador v Curaçao; June 25 for Tunisia v Netherlands; June 27 for Algeria v Austria; July 3 for a Round of 32 game; and July 11 for the quarterfinal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kansas City's six World Cup match days are June 16, when Argentina face Algeria; June 20 for Ecuador v Curaçao; June 25 for Tunisia v Netherlands; June 27 for Algeria v Austria; July 3 for a Round of 32 game; and July 11 for the quarterfinal. {{/usCountry}}

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{{#usCountry}} Also Read | The most hated countries at the FIFA World Cup {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mayor Quinton Lucas said of the venue choice, speaking at the official announcement, “The National WWI Museum and Memorial, an enduring symbol of the importance of international peace and cooperation, is an ideal location to bring people from around the world together in Kansas City.” Getting there and what to bring {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mayor Quinton Lucas said of the venue choice, speaking at the official announcement, “The National WWI Museum and Memorial, an enduring symbol of the importance of international peace and cooperation, is an ideal location to bring people from around the world together in Kansas City.” Getting there and what to bring {{/usCountry}}

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Additionally, in a nod to Kansas City's reputation as one of America's most pet-friendly cities, three special Dog Days events in partnership with Purina will take place on Sundays, June 14, June 21, and July 5, where fans can bring their dogs and collect a limited edition Purina x KC2026 Pet Kit.

The venue is accessible via the KC Streetcar, bus routes, bike transit, nearby Union Station, and major highways. Rideshare and taxi services are restricted in the immediate area around the Fan Festival.

Bruce Miller, global chair and CEO of venue design firm Populous, said ahead of the tournament, "Hosting the FIFA World Cup is a once-in-a-lifetime event not just for the greater Kansas City area, but for the entire Midwest region." The fest will bring in FIFA fans from different regions.

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