Falcons LB Kendal Daniels ‘alert and moving’ after scary injury vs Bears, taken to hospital for evaluation

Atlanta Falcons Kendal Daniels is alert and is able to move his limbs and body after suffering a scary neck injury against the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels (53) is carted off the field during the third quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed the status of the linebacker adding that he has been taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for further treatment. Grady Memorial Hospital Jesse Hill Jr Drive in Atlanta, Georgia where the NFL game is being played.

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Kendal Daniels suffered a collision that left him immobile. The broadcast last showed him being stretchered off the field with what appeared to be a rigid neck brace. He was later carted off the stadium for evaluation.

Deep Dive What is Kendal Daniels' injury status after being stretchered off against the Bears? Daniels was reported to be alert and able to move his limbs and body. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for further evaluation. Why was Kendal Daniels taken to the hospital after the Falcons-Bears game? Daniels suffered a collision that left him immobile on the field. He was taken to the hospital for further treatment and evaluation; no specific diagnosis was provided. What happened when Kendal Daniels was injured against the Bears? After the collision, Daniels was shown not moving and was stretchered off with what appeared to be a rigid neck brace. He was later carted away from the stadium.

The broadcast showed that Kendal Daniels was not moving while he was being carted off the field. It sparked concerns among viewers about how serious the injury was.

Here's the video of Falcons Kendal Daniels being stretchered off the field.

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{{^usCountry}} Zach Klein of ABC's Atlanta affiliate WSB 2 reported that Kendal Daniels "is fine." He "is moving around... went to the hospital as a precautionary measure. Will be back with his teammates soon," Klein cited a Falcons spokesperson as saying. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zach Klein of ABC's Atlanta affiliate WSB 2 reported that Kendal Daniels "is fine." He "is moving around... went to the hospital as a precautionary measure. Will be back with his teammates soon," Klein cited a Falcons spokesperson as saying. {{/usCountry}}

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This story is being updated.