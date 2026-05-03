Kentucky Derby 2026 winner: Who won at Churchill Downs today? Prize money details out

The 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby arrives with an unusual level of uncertainty. There is no clear favorite, no frontrunner this time around. On Satrday, one of the top horses to watch for - The Puma - was scratched from the race, leaving the field to 19 horses.

Kentucky Derby entrant The Puma works out at Churchill Downs Friday, May 1, 2026, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(AP)

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Churchill Downs officials announced The Puma was out because of a swollen leg from a skin infection. He was ruled out less than 12 hours before the 6:57 PM EDT post time, past the deadline for Corona de Oro to draw into the field off the also-eligible list.

While Renegade opened as the 4-1 morning-line favorite, horses like Commandment, Further Ado and Chief Wallabee remain firmly in the conversation heading into post time. Multiple trainers and analysts believe as many as half the field could realistically win under the right conditions.

“There’s a lot of different ways you could go if you were handicapping this race,” trainer Chad Brown said. “You could really make an argument at this point for maybe half the horses in the field if they ran their very, very best race and had a good trip that could win this race.”

Renegade faces difficult Derby history

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{{^usCountry}} Despite entering as the early favorite, Renegade drew the dreaded No. 1 post position - a spot that has not produced a Kentucky Derby winner since Ferdinand in 1986. Trainer Todd Pletcher acknowledged the challenge after reviewing previous Derby starts from the rail position. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite entering as the early favorite, Renegade drew the dreaded No. 1 post position - a spot that has not produced a Kentucky Derby winner since Ferdinand in 1986. Trainer Todd Pletcher acknowledged the challenge after reviewing previous Derby starts from the rail position. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "It’s not the one we would have chosen," Pletcher said. “It’s not ideal, but it’s what we got and we’ll do the best we can with it." Brad Cox still brings major firepower {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It’s not the one we would have chosen," Pletcher said. “It’s not ideal, but it’s what we got and we’ll do the best we can with it." Brad Cox still brings major firepower {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Trainer Brad Cox originally entered three horses before Fulleffort was scratched because of an ankle issue. Even after the late withdrawal, Cox still has two of the Derby’s strongest contenders in Commandment and Further Ado. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trainer Brad Cox originally entered three horses before Fulleffort was scratched because of an ankle issue. Even after the late withdrawal, Cox still has two of the Derby’s strongest contenders in Commandment and Further Ado. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Commandment enters the race riding a four-race winning streak, including a Florida Derby victory, while Further Ado rebounded from a lengthy layoff to capture the Blue Grass Stakes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Commandment enters the race riding a four-race winning streak, including a Florida Derby victory, while Further Ado rebounded from a lengthy layoff to capture the Blue Grass Stakes. {{/usCountry}}

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“There's a lot of talent, obviously, coming from different regions, whether it’s California, Florida, Louisiana, New York,” Cox said. “I do feel like the horses in Florida were definitely the strongest region this year.”

The field also includes major challengers from across the country, including Potente from trainer Bob Baffert and Oaklawn Park standout Litmus Test.

Meanwhile, Japan again arrives with serious Derby hopes through Danon Bourbon and Wonder Dean, continuing the country’s push for a breakthrough Kentucky Derby victory after recent near-misses.

No clear Triple Crown superstar

One of the major talking points surrounding this year’s Derby is the absence of a clear generational horse similar to Triple Crown winners Justify or American Pharoah.

“There’s by no means an American Pharoah in here, at least up to this point, going into the race,” Brown said. “Now, whoever wins this race and goes on, maybe one emerges and turns into one of the best 3-year-olds in the last few years. Who knows?”

Latest Kentucky Derby odds

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Renegade — 4-1

Albus — 30-1

Intrepido — 50-1

Litmus Test — 30-1

Right to Party — 30-1 (SCR)

Commandment — 6-1

Danon Bourbon — 20-1

So Happy — 15-1

The Puma — 10-1 (SCR)

Wonder Dean — 30-1

Incredibolt — 20-1

Chief Wallabee — 8-1

Silent Tactic — 20-1 (SCR)

Potente — 20-1

Emerging Market — 15-1

Pavlovian — 30-1

Six Speed — 50-1

Further Ado — 6-1

Golden Tempo — 30-1

Fulleffort — 20-1 (SCR)

Great White — 50-1

Ocelli — 50-1

Robusta — 50-1

Who won Kentucky Derby 2026? When will winner be announced?

The 2026 Kentucky Derby is scheduled to run on Saturday, May 2, 2026, with a post time of 6:57 PM ET. The winner will only be announced then.

Kentucky Derby 2026 prize money and purse

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The winning horse in will collect a massive $3.1 million payout. Meanwhile, the runner-up will still receive a seven-figure reward, taking home $1 million.

The full 2026 Kentucky Derby purse distribution is structured as follows:

First place: $3.1 million

Second place: $1 million

Third place: $500,000

Fourth place: $250,000

Fifth place: $150,000

Beyond the owners, jockeys and trainers also stand to earn substantial payouts depending on where their horse finishes. While riders receive a guaranteed mount fee of at least $500 for participating in the Kentucky Derby, the major earnings come from prize-money splits after the race. Traditionally, winning connections divide the purse with approximately 80% going to the owners, while the trainer and jockey each receive 10%.

(With AP inputs)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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