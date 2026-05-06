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Klay Thompson–Lexie Brown photo resurfaces amid rumors he cheated on Megan Thee Stallion

A resurfaced photo of Klay Thompson and Lexie Brown fuels speculation after Megan Thee Stallion stated “fidelity and respect” were the reasons behind the split.

Published on: May 06, 2026 09:38 am IST
Edited by HT Global Sports Desk
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A resurfaced image featuring Klay Thompson and Lexie Brown has gone viral on social media, adding to unverified cheating rumors involving Megan Thee Stallion after her breakup with the Dallas Mavericks star.

Viral image fuels online narrative

Old image of Klay Thompson with Lexie Brown resurfaces online, intensifying discussions linked to Megan Thee Stallion’s split.(File Photos)

The controversy gained momentum after an older photograph of Thompson and Brown began circulating online. The image was shared on X by the account @wontbebackjack. Although the image was not recent, it quickly circulated due to existing allegations. The image was shared on X by the account @wontbebackjack.

Cheating claims and breakup context

"They're the ones that are dealing with this and they're the ones who are communicating with each other. So, one of them, if not both of them, know that it was not me." she added

Reports also indicate that the speculation had significant consequences for Brown, including threats and harassment.

Also read: Lexie Brown reveals death threats over Klay Thompson–Megan Thee Stallion rumors: 'Had to hire security'

She expressed frustration for being drawn into the narrative despite having no confirmed link to the breakup.

Silence from Thompson adds to speculation

Neither Thompson nor Stallion responded to the rumors. Their silence and the lack of clarification are fueling ongoing discussions, along with the resurfaced image.

By Roshan Tony

 
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