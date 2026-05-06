Klay Thompson–Lexie Brown photo resurfaces amid rumors he cheated on Megan Thee Stallion

A resurfaced image featuring Klay Thompson and Lexie Brown has gone viral on social media, adding to unverified cheating rumors involving Megan Thee Stallion after her breakup with the Dallas Mavericks star.

Viral image fuels online narrative

Old image of Klay Thompson with Lexie Brown resurfaces online, intensifying discussions linked to Megan Thee Stallion’s split.(File Photos)

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The controversy gained momentum after an older photograph of Thompson and Brown began circulating online. The image was shared on X by the account @wontbebackjack. Although the image was not recent, it quickly circulated due to existing allegations. The image was shared on X by the account @wontbebackjack.

Cheating claims and breakup context

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{{^usCountry}} Megan Thee Stallion confirmed the breakup in April 2026 and stated “fidelity and respect” were the key reasons behind the split. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Megan Thee Stallion confirmed the breakup in April 2026 and stated “fidelity and respect” were the key reasons behind the split. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Her statements triggered widespread discussion across social media platforms, with fans trying to identify a possible third party involved in the situation. This speculation contributed to the resurfacing of the image involving Brown. Lexie Brown responds to rumors {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her statements triggered widespread discussion across social media platforms, with fans trying to identify a possible third party involved in the situation. This speculation contributed to the resurfacing of the image involving Brown. Lexie Brown responds to rumors {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Brown publicly addressed the situation, rejecting any involvement in the alleged controversy. She clarified that her connection with Thompson is limited to basketball and not related to the claims circulating online. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Brown publicly addressed the situation, rejecting any involvement in the alleged controversy. She clarified that her connection with Thompson is limited to basketball and not related to the claims circulating online. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Me and Klay do know each other, because we both play professional basketball," Brown said. "I'm still the only person that has denied this entire situation of my involvement and claimed that this is 100% false. ... I wouldn't have minded if either one of them came out and said it, because at the end of the day, they're the ones that are in the relationship." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Me and Klay do know each other, because we both play professional basketball," Brown said. "I'm still the only person that has denied this entire situation of my involvement and claimed that this is 100% false. ... I wouldn't have minded if either one of them came out and said it, because at the end of the day, they're the ones that are in the relationship." {{/usCountry}}

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"They're the ones that are dealing with this and they're the ones who are communicating with each other. So, one of them, if not both of them, know that it was not me." she added

Reports also indicate that the speculation had significant consequences for Brown, including threats and harassment.

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Also read: Lexie Brown reveals death threats over Klay Thompson–Megan Thee Stallion rumors: 'Had to hire security'

She expressed frustration for being drawn into the narrative despite having no confirmed link to the breakup.

Silence from Thompson adds to speculation

Neither Thompson nor Stallion responded to the rumors. Their silence and the lack of clarification are fueling ongoing discussions, along with the resurfaced image.

By Roshan Tony

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