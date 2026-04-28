Megan Thee Stallion vs Lexie Brown net worth: Who's richer amid Klay Thompson breakup row

Singer Megan Thee Stallion and NBA star Klay Thompson have broken up with the former accusing the latter of cheating. While the singer did not name anyone, social media speculation led to Lexie Brown, basketball player. Megan Thee Stallion and NBA star Klay Thompson have broken up, and WNBA's Lexie Brown has denied any involvement in the matter. (X/@PopBase, X/@AthleteVanity)

Brown has now addressed the matter, washing her hands off the row. “I've seen what's being said online, and I want to be clear, none of it is true, and I have no involvement in this situation. This week marks the start of an important and exciting new season for me, and my focus is fully on that,” she wrote on Instagram stories.

Also Read | Megan Thee Stallion hospitalised after feeling ‘very ill’ during Broadway show, her hairstylist confirms

After the breakup, Megan Thee Stallion's fans rallied to cheer her up during the performance in “Moulin Rouge!” on Broadway. Megan Thee Stallion reportedly turned away to wipe her tears, touched by this gesture.

Meanwhile, Thompson has remained mum on the situation. Amid the ongoing saga, here's all you need to know about Megan Thee Stallion and Lexie Brown's net worth.

Megan Thee Stallion net worth Megan Thee Stallion or Megan Pete has an estimated net worth of around $40 million, as of 2026, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Most of her money comes from her music sales and concerts, but Megan Thee Stallion is also into brand endorsements and business ownership. She's delivered hits like HISS and Savage.

Lexie Brown net worth Lexie Brown's net worth as of 2026 is estimated to be around $10 million, as per Idol Net Worth. The bulk of her money comes from playing in the WNBA. She's currently with the Seattle Storm where she plays as guard, but Lexie has previously played for Connecticut, Minnesota, Chicago, and Los Angeles as well.

However, comparing the net worth, it appears that Megan Thee Stallion is ahead by some distance with estimates putting her at $30 million more value than Brown. Megan Thee Stallion announced her breakup saying “Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don’t know if you can be ‘monogamous’????,” and adding “I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall.”

She latter issued a more formal statement, saying “Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity,” as per reports.