Klay Thompson–Megan Thee Stallion breakup: Did singer ask for for $700K amid cheating row?

The split between Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson is currently one of the most talked-about celebrity breakups. Social media claims of the NBA star publicly accusing Megan of cheating on him in an Instagram live session have taken the internet by storm. An unverified video of Klay Thompson accusing Megan of cheating and making financial demands is circulating on social media. The video has been proven as fake. (Instagram/Megan Thee Stallion)

The rumor, which gained traction across platforms like X and Instagram, alleged that Thompson had publicly criticized the Grammy-winning artist over supposed financial expectations in dating.

Read more: Klay Thompson cheating: Is the Mavericks star monogamous? Allegations explained

Viral claims of Thompson's crash-out video Megan had already made headlines when she sent Thompson a direct message accusing him of cheating and relationship-related issues.

Following Megan Thee Stallion's announcement of her separation from Klay Thompson, some social media users claimed that he went live on Instagram to address the matter. Those users' X posts claim that Klay said Megan requested USD 700K each month for "upkeep" and living expenses.

The rumors on the internet also claim that Klay accused Megan of having an affair with one of his teammates.

According to an X user, Thompson apparently said in the video, “She cheated on me first of course I'm gonna cheat back. I'm just mad I spent over 4 million on her. I will never do that again."