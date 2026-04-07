Why Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson don't follow each other on social media; break up rumors debunked

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are one of NBA's iconic power couples and they frequently make headlines beyond Thomson's performance on the basketball court. And rumors have frequently followed the star couple.

Recently, rumors again went viral about the rapper and the Mavericks forward splitting amid Megan Thee Stallion's recent hospitalization during a performance at Moulin Rouge. But the rumors are untrue, as Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thomson have never followed each other on social media, despite dating for several months now.

Social media detail sparks breakup rumors Multiple reports went viral claiming that that the couple no longer follows each other on social media. But those who have followed their relationship note that they never actually added each other on their official social media handles. This fact keeps sparking speculation about the couple, often leading those who were not aware into believing that something could be wrong between them.

Screenshots of the missing follows on various entertainment-based social media handles this morning.

Megan Thee Stallion's Recent Fall And Injury Earlier in March, Megan The Stallion was playing Harold Zidler in Moulin Rouge! at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre when she became visibly unwell mid‑performance. She was transported to a nearby hospital and stayed overnight. Her rep told the media that she was “promptly” taken to hospital where her condition was being evaluated.

Her team later clarified that doctors diagnosed her with severe exhaustion, dehydration, vasoconstriction, and low metabolic levels. She addressed the issue in a recent Instagram post.