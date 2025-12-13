Search
Sat, Dec 13, 2025
Megan Thee Stallion cheating row: Why fans think Klay Thompson relationship is over

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Published on: Dec 13, 2025 02:03 am IST
Megan Thee Stallion spent Thanksgiving with boyfriend Klay Thompson(Instagram/Megan Thee Stallion)
Megan Thee Stallion spent Thanksgiving with boyfriend Klay Thompson(Instagram/Megan Thee Stallion)

Rumors of a breakup between Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson exploded across social media on Friday

Rumors of a breakup between Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson exploded across social media after an unverified post on X threw out allegations of cheating. One random account claimed the rapper had been 'caught cheating' and that the couple had supposedly split, and the internet instantly treated it like breaking news.

Not a single reputable outlet has confirmed the claim, and neither Megan nor Thompson has issued any sort of statement.

Viral Post Sparks Frenzy

The entire situation traces back to just one tweet. No screenshots, no receipts, nothing resembling proof. Yet within minutes, timelines were flooded with reactions, jokes, and hot takes as if the story were already confirmed.

A handful of users immediately questioned the credibility of the post. One person asked, “Where the proof lol,” while another joked, “i aint beliving this till tmz drops dat post.”

Fans React With Jokes, Memes, and Baseless Blame

As the tweet gained traction, the responses grew louder and more chaotic. One user chimed in with, “he lets her cheat so there is nothing to be caught,” which quickly turned into a meme in the replies. Others acted unsurprised, claiming they had seen a breakup coming long before the rumor surfaced.

Some users went a step further, pointing fingers at Megan without any facts to back it up. Comments like “Feel like Megan is the problem at this point!!!!!” and “lol… she a cheater” added to the pile-on, despite there being zero confirmation that the couple has even broken up.

It’s Still Just a Rumor

Right now, the alleged cheating scandal is nothing more than a viral internet rumor. There are no reports from credible news sources and no comments from the people involved. Until that changes, the situation remains exactly what it started as: a single unverified tweet that spiraled into trending chaos.

  • author-default-90x90
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Yash Nitish Bajaj

    Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
