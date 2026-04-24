Dianna Russini deletes X, makes Instagram private as new Mike Vrabel photos emerge

This comes after Page Six revealed new pictures of New England Patriots head coach with Russini on Thursday, a day after Vrabel declared he would miss Day 3 of the NFL Draft to receive counseling. Russini's move also comes amid several of her old posts resurfacing, with people online reading more into them amid the allegations of an affair with Vrabel.

NFL Insider Russini has deactivated her X account and made her Instagram profile private after newly surfaced photos with coach Mike Vrabel .

Read more: Mike Vrabel to take paternity test’: Bombshell tweet sparks new controversy

New York bar pictures emerge According to reports, the Page Six photos were taken in 2020, six years prior to Vrabel and Russini's photos from the Arizona resort took the sporting world by storm. Vrabel and Russini reportedly spent at least an hour at New York's Tribeca Tavern.

The new photos seem to show Vrabel and Russini seated close to one another at a pub in New York City. At the time of the alleged images, Russini was employed by ESPN, and Vrabel was the head coach of the Tennessee Titans.

Vrabel is seen leaning in to touch Russini's arm in those pictures.

A witness told Page Six, “They were kissing, and they were all over each other. He had his ring on.”

Vrabel was already wed to his wife Jen when the pictures were taken, while Russini had only been married to Shake Shack executive Kevin Goldschmidt for six months. Each have two children with their respective partners.

Another witness told the outlet, “They were having a glorious time. They were [giving each other] pecks, a bunch of pecks, constantly. There was nobody in there. Nobody knew who they were. I don’t even think the bartenders did.”

Read more: 'Son Michael trying to…’: Why Dianna Russini's 2021 tweet is haunting her now

Social media backlash as photos surfaced Russini is a senior NFL insider known for her reporting across major networks, while Vrabel, a former player and Super Bowl champion, has built a reputation as one of the league’s prominent coaches.

The photos took social media by storm as users attacked the duo with mounting scrutiny. Users shared previous interviews and videos in a professional setting and dissected their relationship.

A user posted a video of an interview where Russini asked Vrabel about his wife and wrote, “RUSSINI WAS ASKING HIM QUESTIONS ABOUT HIS WIFE. This clip is absolutely insane. Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini have a one way ticket to hell”

Another user wrote, “Dianna Russini married her husband 6 years ago. She started cheating 5-6 years ago with Michael Vrabel and gave birth to a son 4 years ago, naming him Michael. That’s diabolical as fuck.”

Another user called the photo drop the NFL's nightmare and wrote, “The @NFL's worst nightmare...their big night being overshadowed by countless unreleased photo bombs being dropped of every Mike Vrabel/Dianna Russini hookup of the past 6 years.”