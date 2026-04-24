‘Mike Vrabel to take paternity test’: Bombshell update from ‘NFL insider’ gives new angle in Dianna Russini saga

“BREAKING: Mike Vrabel ordered to take a paternity test as new information on affair with Dianna Russini leaks,” Wesley Steinberg posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

In recent days, a wave of online chatter has pushed an invasive and unverified theory into the spotlight - calls for a ‘DNA and paternity test’ linked to Russini’s young son. Even a so-called fake ‘NFL insider’ pushed these claims.

The Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel saga took a sudden turn on Thursday after PageSix and TMZ published more photos of the two together - one at a New York City bar in 2020 and the other one at a casino in 2024. The former Athletic reporter's old tweets about her son only added fuel to the controversy.

It is critical to be clear: These calls for a DNA test are baseless internet gossip. There is absolutely no evidence, legal or professional, to support the paternity speculation spreading on social media.

The rumor appears to hinge on a coincidence: Russini named her son “Michael,” while Vrabel’s full name is Michael George Vrabel. Some online users have attempted to connect that detail with past timelines and resurfaced photos, building a narrative that has no factual basis.

It is important to note that Steinberg is not any NFL insider.

Separating fact from online speculation Journalistically, it is important to distinguish between confirmed developments and viral misinformation. Attaching paternity claims to a child, without any evidence, crosses into deeply personal territory and has not been supported by any credible reporting or investigation.

No established outlet or official body has suggested any such link. The theory exists solely within online speculation.

What actually happened The real controversy began when photos surfaced showing Russini and Vrabel together at a resort in late March, prompting widespread media attention just ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

While both have denied any romantic wrongdoing, the images triggered significant fallout. Russini resigned from her role at The Athletic, while Vrabel remained in position as head coach of the New England Patriots.

Fallout within the NFL Vrabel has since addressed his team, apologizing for the distraction and attempting to shift focus back to football operations and the upcoming draft. Behind the scenes, the organization has worked to contain the impact on the locker room.

The coach will not be with the team for the third day of the draft. He is seeking counselling.

“The New England Patriots fully support Mike Vrabel’s decision to prioritize his family first, as well as his own well-being,” the team said in a statement. “Mike has been open with us about his commitment to being the best version of himself for his family, this team and our fans, and we respect the steps he is taking to follow through on that commitment.”

“We are confident in the leadership and communication Mike has established with our personnel staff throughout this pre-draft process. While he will not be present at the facility on Saturday, we know the draft evaluations are complete and Eliot Wolf and his personnel staff are prepared to execute our draft as planned this weekend.”