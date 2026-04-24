‘Son Michael trying to…’: Why Dianna Russini's 2021 tweet is haunting her amid Mike Vrabel kiss row

The Dianna Russini-Mike Vrabel saga took a new turn on Thursday after PageSix posted photos of the two reportedly kissing at a New York City bar in March 2020. Reports suggest that the New England Patriots coach had his wedding ring on at the bar. He has been married for over two decades, while Russini married later in September 2020. NFL reporter Dianna Russini was seen with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel at Arizona's Ambiente hotel. (X/@CollegeFBPortal)

“They were kissing and they were all over each other. He had a ring on," an eyewitness told the publication.

Why an old tweet is haunting Dianna Russini Meanwhile, a resurfaced social media post from Russini is drawing fresh attention online as fallout continues from newly emerged photos involving Mike Vrabel.

Amid the controversy, users have circulated a 2021 post from Russini in which she wrote: "Keep looking at my almost 4 day old son Michael while trying to figure out who are the best Michaels to ever play and coach in the NFL?”

The tweet has gained traction after users pointed out that Vrabel, whose first name is also Michael, had a long career as an NFL player before becoming a head coach. The timing of the post, coming a year after the 2020 photos were reportedly taken, has fueled online speculation.